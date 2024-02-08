Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 01:43 IST

Avoiding Direct Sunlight To Using A pH Neutral Detergent: Tips To Effectively Care For Your Woollens

From avoiding direct sunlight to using a pH neutral detergent, here's taking a look at some effective tips to take care of your woollen garments.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Woollen garments
Woollen garments | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Whether you are in the midst of wrapping up your winter clothes and putting them away for winter strikes again, or you are still in the throes of taking in the last of the cool temperatures - one thing is for sure, woollens require slightly more effort and focus as compared to other linens. Following this comprehensive list of do's and don'ts then, will ensure that your woollens are well taken care of.

The Do's


Right off the bat, if you own a piece that is too old, too precious, or simply too expensive - opting for dry cleaning is a much better option as opposed to trying out home remedies. That being said, woollen garments, regardless of how much ever it cost, is a sensitive fabric. Washing it by hand then, is the best way to ensure it stays intact. Additionally, it is essential one opts for a pH neutral  detergent which has no bleach, brighteners, whiteners, or stain removers.

Investing in a garment steamer can work wonders for your woollens, helping increase their longevity. Moth balls or neem leaves are a great hack to ensure that your neatly tucked away woollens stay fresh as they await to be worn the next winter. Additionally, hanging the woollens instead of folding them is a better alternative to maintain the garment's shape.

The Don'ts


The basics of washing your woollen garments yourself includes knowing that you need to be particularly gentle with them. Woollens must only be soaked in cold water but must also not be soaked for too long. They must also not be squeezed too hard post rinse. Hanging wet wool for drying is an absolute no as it will distort the shape of the garment.

Additionally, drying them in direct sunlight will weaken the fabric bonds. Woollen garments instead must be dried at room temperature. 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 23:44 IST

