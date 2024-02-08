Ayodhya-Born Lavanya Tripathi Wears 'Ram Parivar Jewellery' To Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Advertisement

Telugu film industry actress Lavanya Tripathi shared her joy on social media celebrating the historic consecration of the Ram Mandir on January 22. The actor who was born in Ayodhya expressed her deep connection to the sacred city and the significance of witnessing the Pran Pratishta of Lord Ram.

A touch of tradition: Lavanya's 'Ram Parivar' attire

In a series of Instagram pictures, Lavanya showcased her traditional look adorned in a silk saree. What caught everyone's attention was her specially curated 'Ram Parivar' jewellery – a statement gold necklace depicting Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Lord Hanuman. Lavanya explained that wearing this unique jewellery added a personal touch to the joyous occasion.

Ayodhya roots: A proud moment for Lavanya

Expressing her gratitude, Lavanya shared, "Having been born in Ayodhya, the divine residence of Lord Rama, I feel incredibly lucky to witness this auspicious occasion." She emphasized the significance of the 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony not only for Ayodhya but for the entire nation. Lavanya's heartfelt post conveyed her sense of pride and connection to the momentous event.

Lavanya Tripathi shares the message of hope

In her message, Lavanya extended her wishes for unity among citizens and strengthening the bonds that hold the diverse country together. "May it foster a sense of unity among all its citizens and strengthen the bonds that hold our diverse country together," she wrote. With the chant of 'Jai Shri Ram' on everyone's lips, Lavanya urged for prayers for peace, understanding, and goodwill to prevail not just in Ayodhya but throughout India.

Lavanya Tripathi celebrated first Sankranti with husband Varun Tej Konidela in Bengaluru I Image: Instagram/ Lavanya Tripathi

Lavanya Tripathi, known for her work in the Telugu film industry, recently celebrated her first Sankranti with husband Varun Tej Konidela in Bengaluru, joined by members of the mega family, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun. Lavanya's unique choice of jewellery and heartfelt message added a personal touch to the nationwide celebration of this significant cultural and religious milestone.

