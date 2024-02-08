Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:24 IST

Ayodhya-Born Lavanya Tripathi Wears 'Ram Parivar Jewellery' To Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Telugu actress Lavanya Tripathi, who was born in Ayodhya, wore 'Ram Parivar' jewellery at Ram Mandir consecration. She shared her pictures on social media.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Lavanya Tripathi
Lavanya Tripathi | Image:Lavanya Tripathi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Telugu film industry actress Lavanya Tripathi shared her joy on social media celebrating the historic consecration of the Ram Mandir on January 22. The actor who was born in Ayodhya expressed her deep connection to the sacred city and the significance of witnessing the Pran Pratishta of Lord Ram.

A touch of tradition: Lavanya's 'Ram Parivar' attire

In a series of Instagram pictures, Lavanya showcased her traditional look adorned in a silk saree. What caught everyone's attention was her specially curated 'Ram Parivar' jewellery – a statement gold necklace depicting Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Lord Hanuman. Lavanya explained that wearing this unique jewellery added a personal touch to the joyous occasion.

Ayodhya roots: A proud moment for Lavanya

Expressing her gratitude, Lavanya shared, "Having been born in Ayodhya, the divine residence of Lord Rama, I feel incredibly lucky to witness this auspicious occasion." She emphasized the significance of the 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony not only for Ayodhya but for the entire nation. Lavanya's heartfelt post conveyed her sense of pride and connection to the momentous event.

Advertisement

Lavanya Tripathi shares the message of hope

In her message, Lavanya extended her wishes for unity among citizens and strengthening the bonds that hold the diverse country together. "May it foster a sense of unity among all its citizens and strengthen the bonds that hold our diverse country together," she wrote. With the chant of 'Jai Shri Ram' on everyone's lips, Lavanya urged for prayers for peace, understanding, and goodwill to prevail not just in Ayodhya but throughout India.

Lavanya Tripathi celebrated first Sankranti with husband Varun Tej Konidela in Bengaluru I Image: Instagram/ Lavanya Tripathi

Lavanya Tripathi, known for her work in the Telugu film industry, recently celebrated her first Sankranti with husband Varun Tej Konidela in Bengaluru, joined by members of the mega family, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun. Lavanya's unique choice of jewellery and heartfelt message added a personal touch to the nationwide celebration of this significant cultural and religious milestone.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. No More Smoking Hookah: Karnataka Bans Sale, Consumption

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Harda factory blast case - Collector, SP transferred

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement