The Grandpa Core, a fashion term that blends the vintage charm with contemporary flair. Pinterest's 2024 forecast predicts an exciting fusion as both Gen Z and Boomers adopt the eclectic grandpa style, injecting their wardrobes with eccentric and expressive elements. This trend includes a playful mix of colourful knitwear, sophisticated tweed, classic loafers, patterned boxer shorts, sensible sneakers, baseball caps, and timeless wristwatches.

You may step into a sartorial journey where classic meets contemporary, and the fashion clock winds back with a modern twist.

This kind of trend is a kind of a nostalgia that was well represented by Deepika Padukone who recently gave her a thumbs up to Grandpacore in a big beige vest, paired with a white shirt with matching beige pants during the promotions of her new movie Fighter.



Key elements of Grandpacore Fashion to ace the trend

Comfortable wear

Grandpacore is related to the comfort without compromising style. Embrace classic pieces such as cardigans, cable-knit sweaters, and relaxed-fit trousers. You can choose for the timeless patterns like houndstooth, plaid, or argyle to add a vintage touch to your wardrobe.

Timeless Pieces

Invest in well-tailored pieces that represent sophistication. With classic blazers, waistcoats, and well-fitted trousers are key elements of Grandpacore fashion. Choose earthy tones or muted colors to maintain a refined and elegant look.

Vintage look

You may elevate your eclectic Grandpa fashion with carefully add-on accessories. You may consider donning a pocket watch, a stylish hat, or a pair of suspenders to add a touch of old-world charm. Vintage-inspired eyeglasses can also be a subtle yet impactful accessory.

Quality Footwear

Grandpacore places emphasis on the quality footwear because the comfort is the key. Choose for classic loafers, brogues, or well-crafted leather shoes. These timeless choices not only complement the overall aesthetic but also brings out the comfort and durability.

Mixing Textures

You may try with different textures to add depth and character to your outfits. Corduroy, tweed, and wool are the textures that reasonate well with the eclectic Grandpa style. Mixing and matching these materials can create a sophisticated and visually appealing look.

