Advertisement

Pairing the right earrings with your Indian outfits can elevate your desi girl look and add a touch of glamour to your ensemble. Whether you're donning a saree, lehenga, or salwar kameez, here are some exquisite types of earrings to complement your Indian attire. Choose any one of these varieties according to your look of the day and enjoy the inevitable spotlight.

Jhumkas

Representative image of jhumka | Unsplash

Jhumkas are timeless classics that effortlessly enhance the beauty of Indian ensembles. These bell-shaped earrings come in various sizes and designs, from delicate and intricate patterns to bold and statement-making pieces. Jhumkas complement both traditional and contemporary Indian outfits.

Chandbalis

Inspired by the crescent moon, Chandbalis are crescent-shaped earrings that exude regal charm. These earrings often feature intricate embellishments, pearls, and gemstones. Chandbalis are an excellent choice for occasions where you want to make a sophisticated style statement.

Hoops with Desi touch

Traditional hoop earrings with embellishments like pearls, kundan, or intricate metalwork can seamlessly blend with Indian attire. They offer a fusion of modern style and traditional aesthetics, making them versatile for various occasions.

Representative image of earrings | Unsplash

Kundan earrings

Kundan earrings showcase the artistry of Indian craftsmanship. These earrings typically feature glass or polki stones set in a gold or silver base. Kundan earrings are ideal for weddings and festive occasions, adding a touch of grandeur to your ensemble.

Ear cuffs

For a contemporary twist, consider earcuffs. These modern earrings wrap around the ear, adding a bold and edgy element to your Indian outfits. Ear cuffs can be adorned with stones, pearls, or intricate designs, offering a unique and stylish accessory.

Polki earrings

Polki earrings are a variation of Kundan jewelry, featuring uncut diamonds. These earrings radiate a vintage charm and are perfect for adding a touch of old-world elegance to your ensemble. Polki earrings are a splendid choice for grand celebrations.

Representative image of earrings | Unsplash

Meenakari earrings

Meenakari earrings showcase the art of enameling, where vibrant colors are used to create intricate patterns. These earrings are ideal for adding a pop of color to your outfit and are well-suited for festive occasions.