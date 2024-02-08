Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Choosing The Perfect Earrings For Your Indian Outfits: Jhumka, Chandbali And More

Choose any one of these earrings according to your look of the day and enjoy the inevitable spotlight.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Choosing The Perfect Earrings For Your Indian Outfits
Choosing The Perfect Earrings For Your Indian Outfits | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pairing the right earrings with your Indian outfits can elevate your desi girl look and add a touch of glamour to your ensemble. Whether you're donning a saree, lehenga, or salwar kameez, here are some exquisite types of earrings to complement your Indian attire. Choose any one of these varieties according to your look of the day and enjoy the inevitable spotlight.

Jhumkas

Representative image of jhumka | Unsplash

Jhumkas are timeless classics that effortlessly enhance the beauty of Indian ensembles. These bell-shaped earrings come in various sizes and designs, from delicate and intricate patterns to bold and statement-making pieces. Jhumkas complement both traditional and contemporary Indian outfits.

Chandbalis

Inspired by the crescent moon, Chandbalis are crescent-shaped earrings that exude regal charm. These earrings often feature intricate embellishments, pearls, and gemstones. Chandbalis are an excellent choice for occasions where you want to make a sophisticated style statement.

Hoops with Desi touch

Traditional hoop earrings with embellishments like pearls, kundan, or intricate metalwork can seamlessly blend with Indian attire. They offer a fusion of modern style and traditional aesthetics, making them versatile for various occasions.

Representative image of earrings | Unsplash

Kundan earrings

Kundan earrings showcase the artistry of Indian craftsmanship. These earrings typically feature glass or polki stones set in a gold or silver base. Kundan earrings are ideal for weddings and festive occasions, adding a touch of grandeur to your ensemble.

Ear cuffs

For a contemporary twist, consider earcuffs. These modern earrings wrap around the ear, adding a bold and edgy element to your Indian outfits. Ear cuffs can be adorned with stones, pearls, or intricate designs, offering a unique and stylish accessory.

Polki earrings

Polki earrings are a variation of Kundan jewelry, featuring uncut diamonds. These earrings radiate a vintage charm and are perfect for adding a touch of old-world elegance to your ensemble. Polki earrings are a splendid choice for grand celebrations.

Representative image of earrings | Unsplash

Meenakari earrings

Meenakari earrings showcase the art of enameling, where vibrant colors are used to create intricate patterns. These earrings are ideal for adding a pop of color to your outfit and are well-suited for festive occasions.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Outcome of Elections in Pakistan Pre-Determined, says Defence Expert

    World8 minutes ago

  3. US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. No More Smoking Hookah: Karnataka Bans Sale, Consumption

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement