Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:21 IST

Creepy, Sick And Disturbing - Netizens Call Schiaparelli’s Robot Baby AI Propaganda

The robot baby garnered attention from the netizens - some calling it creative while others dismissing it as disturbing and sick.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Schiaparelli robot baby
Schiaparelli robot baby | Image:Unsplash
High fashion is sometimes beyond our understanding. But what happens when something so creepy makes its way to the runway that it leaves everyone thinking if that was AI propaganda infiltrating fashion? Schiaparelli’s Robot Baby at the Spring Haute Couture Fashion Week was all that and more and it managed to grab internet's undivided attention.

A baby robot made with Swarovski crystals and wires

The Robot Baby | Image: Instagram - @schiaparelli

On the runway of the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fashion Week, model Maggie Maurer carried a baby robot, which was part Swarovski crystals and part electronic machinery like wires and chips. The Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry is known for his futuristic touch to designs and netizens were of the opinion that this one took it a notch up. While the breathtaking gowns on the runway wowed fashion enthusiasts, the baby robot definitely stole the entire limelight. It also had a motherboard dress to go with it.

Polarised reactions to the dress

Art is open to interpretation and everyone can have their own take on it. Likewise, every corner of the internet had its own take on the robot baby. Some people called it a creative masterpiece, while others called it creepy, disturbing, and going as far as calling it AI propaganda. While old fashion and vintage style is being embraced by fashion lovers and Y2K as well as low waist mini skirts are making a comeback, a robot with flip phones is where the internet drew the line.

One user commented, “ I have existential doubts, what is it really? Is it a robot with some function? Is it a bag? Or is it just an accessory? Or is it just fashion that tries to generate these same questions?” while another fashion lover commented, “ That’s brilliant honestly Daniel is doing his thing and keeping the spirit of the surrealists alive”, praising the designer. Another user compared it to AI propaganda and commented, “ No positive vibes anywhere in this “show”—AI generated: No heart. No soul. The absence of grace and beauty anywhere, and a slur on the fashion name itself.”

Published January 24th, 2024 at 16:21 IST

