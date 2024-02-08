Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Dress Up Like Barbie With The New Fashion Photo Book By Margot Robbie And Her Stylist

Margot Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal have teamed up for a fashion photo book, with looks from her Barbie press tour.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Margot and her stylist's Fashion Book
Margot and her stylist's Fashion Book | Image:Instagram - @andrewmukamal
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The entire year was swept by the Barbie fever last year, when either you wanted to look like a Barbie or be with one. Not just the looks from the movie, actress Margot Robbie’s press looks also got the fashion world applauding the aplomb with which these ensembles were put together. If you want to look like a Barbie, you now have tips straight from the horse’s mouth - Margot and her stylist who have teamed up to give us a photo book.

When was ‘Barbie: The World Tour’ conceptualised?

The photo book, titled, ‘Barbie: The World Tour’ is a fashion moments compilation of all of those press tour looks by Margot Robbie that had us swooning and digging up the internet for similar clothes. Margot, along with her stylist Andrew Mukamal. The latter announced the book on his Instagram account and called it a dream come true for him.

In his statement on Instagram, Mukamal said, “This book was an idea I had in my living room when I started dreaming about Margot’s wardrobe for the “Barbie” press tour in March 2023. I could have never imagined just a few months later we’d be in the studio shooting this project with the team of our dreams.” The post features Margot Robbie in a pink Chanel outfit, synonymous with the revived Barbiecore aesthetic.

Margot Robbie during her press tour | Instagram : andrewmukamal

Andrew-Margot’s fashion collaboration

He further continued, “Thank you to Fabien, Craig, Charles and all the designers who trusted in our vision for this once-in-a-lifetime project. And of course, Thank you Margot for bringing me on this wild ride and being the most incredible and trusting partner. Every second of the process, every conversation, every fitting, and every quick outfit change was an absolute joy. None of this would have been possible without your unwavering faith and confidence in me and my vision for what I knew would be a project that would change my life.

This book is a labor of love, dedicated to all Barbie lovers and fashion fans around the world. Hope you enjoy.”

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 13:10 IST

