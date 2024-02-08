English
Updated January 28th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Fashion Hacks To Enjoy Chic Winter Vibes By Styling Crop Jackets With Flair

Stay warm, stay chic, and embrace the season's fashion possibilities with your favourite winter cropped jacket.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Styling Crop Jackets With Flair
Styling Crop Jackets With Flair | Image:Unsplash
When the winter chill sets in, it doesn't mean you have to abandon style for warmth - you can absolutely manage to do both. Crop jackets offer a trendy and versatile way to stay fashion-forward while embracing the cosiness of the season. Here's how to style crop jackets with flair during the winter months.

Layering magic

Layering is the key to staying warm in a crop jacket. Pair it with high-neck sweaters, turtlenecks, or thermal tops for added insulation. This not only keeps you cozy but also adds depth and dimension to your winter ensemble.

High-waisted bottoms

Opt for high-waisted bottoms, such as jeans, trousers, or skirts, to balance the shorter length of the crop jacket. This not only creates a flattering silhouette but also ensures you stay warm by covering the midsection.

Cozy knitwear

Combine your crop jacket with cozy knitwear pieces like chunky knit sweaters or cardigans. The contrast in textures adds visual interest, creating a stylish and winter-appropriate look.

Long scarves and accessories

Accessorise with long scarves, beanies, or gloves to elevate your winter crop jacket ensemble. These accessories not only add a touch of warmth but also contribute to a polished and put-together appearance.

Tonal coordination

Opt for a tonal colour palette to create a cohesive and sophisticated winter look. Pairing your crop jacket with pieces in similar shades creates a seamless and stylish ensemble that exudes winter chic.

Print mixing

Don't shy away from experimenting with prints. Mix and match your crop jacket with printed tops, scarves, or bottoms for a bold and fashion-forward statement. Just ensure that the prints complement each other harmoniously.

Boots and booties

Complete your winter crop jacket look with stylish boots or booties. Whether knee-high or ankle-length, these footwear choices not only keep you warm but also add a touch of winter glamour to your outfit.

Denim delight

A cropped denim jacket is a timeless choice for winter styling. Pair it with denim jeans or skirts for a classic and casual look. Layer with a cosy sweater underneath for extra warmth.

Belted brilliance

If your crop jacket allows, consider belting it at the waist. This not only accentuates your figure but also adds a touch of sophistication to the ensemble. Choose a stylish belt that complements the overall look.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

