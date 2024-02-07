Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Florals For Spring? Make It Groundbreaking By Doing It Right

While florals may be a perennial favourite for spring, there are endless ways to reinvent and reinterpret this classic trend.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Floral fashion tips
Floral fashion tips | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
“Florals for spring? Groundbreaking!" This iconic line from "The Devil Wears Prada" may have become a fashion cliche, but there's no denying the timeless appeal of floral prints during the spring season. While florals may seem like an obvious choice for spring, there are ways to make this classic trend feel fresh and innovative. Here's how to do florals right and make a truly groundbreaking statement this spring.

Experiment with bold prints and colours

Instead of sticking to traditional pastel hues, dare to stand out with bold and colourful floral prints. Opt for oversized blooms, abstract patterns, or graphic designs that make a bold statement. Embrace unexpected colour combinations like jewel tones or neon accents to add an edgy twist to your floral ensemble.

Mix and match patterns

Break away from the norm by mixing different floral prints together for a bold and eclectic look. Pair a floral top with a contrasting floral skirt or layer a floral dress over a striped or geometric-printed blouse. Experiment with scale, colour, and texture to create visually dynamic outfits that defy convention.

Add floral accessories

If head-to-toe florals feel too overwhelming, you can just choose floral accessories to add a touch of spring to your look. Opt for statement accessories like floral-printed scarves, handbags, or shoes to infuse your outfit with a pop of colour and whimsy. Floral accessories are a versatile way to embrace the trend without committing to a full-on floral ensemble.

Opt for modern silhouettes

Update classic floral styles with modern silhouettes and cuts to give your look a contemporary edge. Choose tailored blazers, structured dresses, or sleek jumpsuits and wrap dresses adorned with floral prints for a sophisticated and fashion-forward aesthetic. Look for pieces with asymmetrical hemlines, cut-out details, or architectural draping to add a modern twist to traditional floral motifs.

Play with texture and embellishments

Elevate your floral look with textured fabrics and intricate embellishments that add depth and dimension. Look for floral prints on luxurious fabrics like silk, velvet, or brocade to create a rich and tactile feel. Experiment with embroidery, appliqué, or beading to enhance the beauty of floral motifs and add a touch of opulence to your ensemble.

Layer with contrasting pieces

Break up the sweetness of florals by layering with contrasting pieces that add structure and contrast to your outfit. Pair a floral blouse with a tailored blazer or moto jacket for an edgy juxtaposition of styles. Experiment with mixing feminine florals with masculine or utilitarian pieces for a fashion-forward look that exudes confidence and individuality.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

