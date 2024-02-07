How To Slay Your Eyewear? Styling Hacks For A Stunning Look | Image: Unsplash

Whether you’re wearing a pair of reading glasses or your stylish aviators, your frames will always elevate your look. Eyeglasses can enhance your look and act as a must needed accessory that adds an oomph to your personality and your fashion sense. If you are someone who is looking for ways to style your eyewear, these are a few tips and hacks to keep in mind.

Suit your face shape

When you choose your glasses frame shape, make sure that it complements your face shape rather than match it. Keep in mind these points.

For a round face or oval face, square frames or rectangular frames add the much needed structure.

If you have a heart-shaped face or a square face shape, add some softness with round frames.

If your face is anywhere close to the diamond shape, try cat-eye frames to add width across your narrow forehead.

Choose the right frame colour

The next step is very important. Choosing the right frame colour is also very important as it flatters your skin tone, hair, and eye color. You can pick a colour which compliments your eye colour. The frame color of your perfect pair can also be an expression of your personality and unique style.

Minimise other accessories

If your glasses are big and bold, go for low-key accessories. Something delicate and nice always helps. Make sure you keep your accessories in accordance with your glasses.

Keep your glasses clean

A dirty pair of lenses never look flattering, so make sure your lenses are clean and tidy. Invest in a cleaning kit or a microfibre cloth. Learn how to clean your glasses correctly.