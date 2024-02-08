Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 15:29 IST

Make A Fashion Statement With These Rings For Every Outfit

Experimenting with different types of rings allows you to express your personality and look stylish. Here are some rings that you can pair with your outfits.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Rings for every outfit
Rings for every outfit | Image:Unsplash
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Rings are versatile accessories that can enhance your style and complement various outfits. From Indian wear to formal outfits, there is a perfect ring for every occasion. Simple to extravagant, rings are available in all shapes and sizes, according to your preference. Here's a guide to pairing rings with different outfits.

Statement rings

Best for - Casual and minimalistic outfits.

Statement rings are great with casual outfits | Image: Unsplash

Statement rings are bold and eye-catching, often featuring large gemstones, intricate designs, or unique shapes. Pair them with simple, casual outfits to add a touch of drama. These rings are ideal for making a strong style statement without overwhelming your overall look.

Stackable rings

Best for - Everyday wear and casual outfits.

Stackable rings allow you to mix and match multiple rings on the same finger or across different fingers. They are versatile and can be paired with a range of outfits, from casual jeans and a t-shirt to bohemian-inspired dresses. Experiment with different metals and textures for a personalized touch.

Cocktail rings

Best for - Evening wear and special occasions.

Cocktail rings are glamorous and often feature a large, central gemstone. They add a touch of elegance to evening dresses and formal wear. Opt for a statement cocktail ring when you want to draw attention to your hands without overwhelming your outfit.

Minimalist rings

Best for - Everyday wear and modern, streamlined outfits.

For a subtle and modern look, choose minimalist rings. These rings are typically simple in design, featuring clean lines and understated details. They pair well with contemporary and minimalist outfits, adding a touch of sophistication without being overly flashy.

Representative image of a beautiful ring | Unsplash

Bohemian rings

Best for - Bohemian or festival-inspired looks.

Bohemian rings often feature nature-inspired motifs, intricate patterns, and a mix of materials like feathers or beads. They are perfect for adding a free-spirited vibe to flowy dresses, maxi skirts, or festival outfits. Mix and match different bohemian rings for an eclectic look.

Birthstone rings

Best for - Personalised and meaningful accessorising.

Choose a ring featuring your birthstone or the birthstones of loved ones for a meaningful touch. Birthstone rings are versatile and can be worn with various outfits, adding a personalized element to your style.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 15:29 IST

