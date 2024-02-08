English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Master The Art of Styling Denim on Denim To Look Chic And Confident

While wearing denim is always a safe bet, there's an art to effortlessly pairing denim with denim for a chic and laid-back look.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Denim on denim look
Denim on denim look | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The charm, durability, and versatility of denim make it a wardrobe staple. While wearing denim is always a safe bet, there's an art to effortlessly pairing denim with denim for a chic and laid-back look. Here are some ways in which you can master the art of styling denim on denim and creating versatile, fashion-forward outfits.

Upgrade your shades

The key to a successful denim-on-denim look is playing with shades. Pair different washes or tones to create contrast. For example, match a dark denim jacket with light denim jeans or vice versa. This variation adds depth to your outfit and prevents it from looking too monochromatic.

Accessorise thoughtfully

Elevate your denim ensemble with carefully chosen accessories. A statement belt, stylish sunglasses, or a bold handbag can add a touch of flair and break up the denim monotony. Choose accessories that complement the overall look without overpowering it. Play with your makeup looks and add a pop of colour with a bold red lipstick shade of neon eye makeup.

Mix and match denim pieces

Don't limit yourself to jeans and a jacket. Experiment with denim skirts, shirts, vests, or even overalls. Mixing different denim pieces allows you to create unique combinations and showcase your personal style.

Add texture and prints

Add texture or prints to break up the denim's uniformity. Layering a denim jacket over a printed tee or pairing denim jeans with a textured sweater can add visual interest. Play with different fabrics to bring dimension to your outfit.

Experiment with silhouettes

Explore various silhouettes to keep your denim-on-denim look fresh. If you're wearing a loose denim shirt, consider pairing it with skinny jeans, or opt for a cropped denim jacket with wide-leg jeans. Balancing proportions adds a stylish twist to your overall appearance.

The monochrome look

Embrace the power of a monochrome denim look for a sleek and cohesive appearance. Keep the denim pieces in the same colour family, creating an outfit that's effortlessly put together. Monochrome styling exudes a sense of sophistication and simplicity.

Layer with care

Layering is a versatile technique in denim styling. Choose a denim vest to go over a denim shirt or add a denim jacket on top of a denim jumpsuit. The layering effect not only adds warmth but also creates a dynamic and visually appealing outfit.

Play with distressing

Experiment with distressed denim for an edgier vibe. Distressed jeans paired with a clean denim jacket strike a balance between casual and cool. This adds a touch of personality to your denim-on-denim ensemble.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

