India is gearing up to host the 71st Miss World pageant marking a return after a 28-year hiatus. The announcement was made by Julia Morley CBE, Chairman of Miss World who expressed excitement for the upcoming celebration of beauty, diversity, and empowerment. The last time India hosted the pageant was in 1996 in Bengaluru.

India’s history at Miss World

India has a historical run with Miss World, with Reita Faria Powell becoming the first Indian woman to win the crown in 1966. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Manushi Chhillar have also claimed the prestigious title in subsequent years.

More about Miss World 2024

The event is scheduled to take place between February 18 and March 9 with venues including the G-20 site, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, and the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The Opening Ceremony and 'India Welcomes the World Gala' will be held on February 20 at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi, leading up to the global finale on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Chairman of Miss World, Julia Morley CBE stated "Excitement fills the air as we proudly announce India as the host country for Miss World. A celebration of beauty, diversity, and empowerment awaits."

Julia Evelyn Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, expressed her joy in returning to India, a country she adores and said that Miss World is not just an event but a month-long festival celebrating female achievement. Each contestant will have a dedicated media channel on MissWorld.com to present why they deserve a spot in the Top 20 finals.

Major competitions during the event include the World Top Designer Award, Miss World Top Model, Miss World Sports Challenge, Miss World Talent Final, Multi-Media Challenge, Head To Head Challenge Final and Continental Beauty With A Purpose Challenge.

Endemol Shine India will produce the 71st Miss World Final which is set to be telecast live from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm on March 9 from the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.