Paris Couture Week SS24: Ananya Panday Walks The Ramp For Rahul Mishra
Ananya Panday turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra as he displayed his latest line at the soon-to-conclude Paris Couture Week Spring-Summer 2024.
Ananya Panday recently marked her presence at the soon-to-conclude Paris Couture Week 2024. The actress turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra as he showcased his latest collection at one of the Fashion Week's concluding shows. Notably, Ananya became the youngest Bollywood actress to represent an Indian designer at Haute Couture Week.
Ananya Panday dons an installation dress by Rahul Mishra
Ananya Panday's couture debut made quite the waves in Paris. The reason behind the same was the innovative and futuristic ensemble she took the ramp in. The Rahul Mishra ensemble featured a sequined short-hemmed bodycon dress which had a sheer circular panel stitched to the bodice.
The front of the circular panel carried a stitched in silhouette of a black gold and white dress with a conical neckline. The circular panel was also sparsely populated with butterfly motifs making for a unique sight on the runway. The look was also essentially three-dimensional as its various facets came into play only as Ananya moved down the ramp. Ananya lightly placing her hands along the circular panel as she made her way ahead added a sense of drama and motion to the look. The styling for the look comprised of a slick centre-parted bun, brown lips and Ananya's signature Kohl-lined eyes.
The Paris Haute Couture Week been a star-studded affair
Ananya Panday was not the only notable name from Bollywood who made her presence felt at the Paris Couture Week. Sonam Kapoor also attended the Dior show, dressed head to toe in the luxury brand's latest cruise collection. The actress' all-black ensemble featured a full-length skirt, high-kneed boots and an embroidered velveteen jacket layered with a crisp shirt.
Besides Sonam, Paris Couture Week also saw several other well-known names put their best fashion foot forward. Some of those spotted were Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Hunter Schafer, Rihanna, Carla Bruni and Naomi Campbell.
