Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 22:50 IST

Paris Fashion Week 2024: Zendaya To Rihanna, Best Dressed Celebrities

From Zendaya debutingt baby bangs to Rihanna sporting a baseball cap with an all-couture ensemble, here's taking a look at Paris Fashion Week's best dressed.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
PFW Lineup
PFW Lineup | Image:X
The Paris Couture Week commenced on January 16, marking one of the first big fashion events at a global scale. Like every year, 2024's lineup of shows also saw several celebrities making a mark with their sartorial picks. With the fashion gala set to conclude on January 21, here's taking a look at some of the best dressed celebrities at the event.

Zendaya's Schiaparelli look


Zendaya's Schiaparelli look featured a fitted high-neck bodice with a three-dimensional raised hem. This gave way into a svelte skirt with a stitched hem embellished with a structured twisted trail.

Additionally, Zendaya also debuted her baby bangs at the event making quite the waves with the same.

Rihanna turns out in a baseball cap


Quilted ensembles are turning out to be staple when it comes to Rihanna's aesthetic. The singer and now mother of two, featured her in a quilted two-piece look with a Lady Dior bag.

The strapped white stilettos and an upturned baseball hat completed the look.

Bella Thorne adds a touch Gatsby


Bella Thorne's Paris Fashion Week look saw her step out in an all-velvet fitted pantsuit. The Gatsby-esque ensemble carried statement foiled buttons and statement feathered shoulders.

The standout detail of the look was a large-brimmed hat which Bella sported with an effortless ease.

Jennifer Lopez goes all out with ruffles


Jennifer Lopez's look for the Schiaparelli show featured the singer and actress in a statement coat carrying a cocoon silhouette replete with ruffles across its volume. The coat stood layered with a skeevy carrying three-dimensional details, high-waisted navy black tights and a cream coloured chunky belt.

Rimmed gold glasses and velveteen pumps completes JLo's look.

Hunter Schafer gives a masterclass in accessorisation


Euphoria star Hunter Schafer kept her ensemble straightforward in a asymmetrical hemmed bodycon carrying a plunging neck, paired with sheer stockings. However, the standout detail of the look was her necklace.

The neckpiece was a statement gold-tinted flower which appeared to be in bloom on her neck, adding an edgy yet feminine touch to the look, making it a standout.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 22:50 IST

