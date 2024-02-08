Popular Luxury Fashion Brands That You Are Pronouncing Wrong

Advertisement

Who is not fond of luxury brands? Be it a Dior or a Givenchy, these brands have followers all across the globe with people queuing up for their exclusive products. However, what we don’t realise is that we end up mispronouncing the names of our favourite fashion labels. Many people are not even aware of the correct pronunciation and they have been mispronouncing the brand since the very beginning.

Don’t worry, we got you covered. Here is a list of brands that are the most mispronounced, along with their correct pronunciation.

File photo of a DIOR store in Europe | Image: Unsplash

Adidas

Correct pronunciation: AH-dee-dahs

One of the most common brands in India, Adidas is a German athletic apparel and footwear corporation. It is headquartered in Bavaria, Germany and happens to be the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe.

Yves Saint Laurent

Correct pronunciation: Eve Saan Lorawn

Mispronounced as ‘Eves Saint Law-rent’ or even ‘Saan Lorawn’. Not many know but Yves Saint Laurent was a Frenchman. He was also one of the foremost fashion designers of the 20th century. He started his own fashion house after he was sacked by Dior. The company produces leather accessories, footwear, bags, and clothes.

Givenchy

Correct pronunciation: zhee-van-SHEE

This is a french luxury fashion and perfume brand which also has ready-to-wear, accessories, perfumes, clothing, and cosmetics. It was founded in 1952 by designer Hubert de Givenchy.

Hermes

Correct pronunciation: air-mez

Hermes Paris was established in 1837. This brand is known for its lifestyle accessories, perfumes, jewelry, clothes, watches and more.

File photo of a boutique store | Image: Pexels

Bvlgari/Bulgari

Correct pronunciation: BOOL-gah-ree

This Italian luxury fashion house was founded in 1884 and is known for its watches, fragrances, accessories, jewellery, and leather goods. Bvlgari also has a joint venture with Marriott International and has launched multiple hotels and resorts.

Nike

Correct pronunciation: Nai-key

Nike is an American athletic footwear and apparel brand which is headquartered in Oregon, United States. It is the world's largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel.