With only a few hours to go for the much awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Ayodhya. Everyone was seen in their best possible Indian attire. From Ranbir-Alia to Vicky-Katrina, many Bollywood couples were spotted at the private airport in Kalina.

Celebs in Ayodhya

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted wearing traditional attire. Ranbir wore a traditional dhoti and kurta. He further styled his outfit with a white shawl. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was seen wearing a blue saree. The couple was spotted with Rohit Shetty who styled his basic Indian outfit with a grey jacket.

File photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt | Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal was spotted wearing a traditional white kurta-pajama. Katrina kaif was seen wearing a yellow saree. She styled it with heavy earrings.

File photo of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal | Image: Varinder Chawla

Jackie Shroff was also spotted wearing a white kurta. He stole the show as he paired his attire with a red scarf.

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit was spotted with husband Sriram Madhav Nene. The actress was seen wearing a yellow saree with tassle work.

File photo of Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene | Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was also spotted wearing a trendy Indian outfit. He was seen pairing his kurta with a Nehru jacket and shawl.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana leaves for Ayodhya.



Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple will take place today. pic.twitter.com/52eLzqzoTS — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024