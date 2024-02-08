Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:15 IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Celebs Don Indian Outfits As They Leave For Ayodhya

As celebrities left for Ayodhya, they were seen dressed up in their best traditional outfits.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Celebs Don Indian Outfits As They Leave For Ayodhya
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Celebs Don Indian Outfits As They Leave For Ayodhya | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

With only a few hours to go for the much awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Ayodhya. Everyone was seen in their best possible Indian attire. From Ranbir-Alia to Vicky-Katrina, many Bollywood couples were spotted at the private airport in Kalina. 

Celebs in Ayodhya 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted wearing traditional attire. Ranbir wore a traditional dhoti and kurta. He further styled his outfit with a white shawl. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was seen wearing a blue saree. The couple was spotted with Rohit Shetty who styled his basic Indian outfit with a grey jacket. 

File photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt | Image: Varinder Chawla 

Vicky Kaushal was spotted wearing a traditional white kurta-pajama. Katrina kaif was seen wearing a yellow saree. She styled it with heavy earrings.

Advertisement
File photo of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal | Image: Varinder Chawla

Jackie Shroff was also spotted wearing a white kurta. He stole the show as he paired his attire with a red scarf. 

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit was spotted with husband Sriram Madhav Nene. The actress was seen wearing a yellow saree with tassle work. 

File photo of Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene | Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was also spotted wearing a trendy Indian outfit. He was seen pairing his kurta with a Nehru jacket and shawl. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 08:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. No More Smoking Hookah: Karnataka Bans Sale, Consumption

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Harda factory blast case - Collector, SP transferred

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement