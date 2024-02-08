Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 11:05 IST
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Kangana, Alia, Madhuri, Katrina's Ethnic Outfits Grab Eyeballs
Actresses including Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have dressed up in traditional sarees for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Today is the auspicious occasion when Ram Lalla will get a grand welcome at his home after hundreds of years as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha will take place. Several celebrities have flown to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony dressed in ethnic outfits. Let us take a quick look at what the actresses are wearing for the Ram Janmabhoomi consecration ceremony.
Kangana Ranaut
Dressed in a beautiful off-white and orange saree, the actress posted pictures from the birthplace of Lord Ram. Wearing green jewellery, which is considered to be ‘shubh’ or auspicious, the actress opted to carry a red and golden shawl with her saree and finished the look with a small red bindi.
Katrina Kaif
Wearing an elegant golden silk saree, actress Katrina flew to Ayodhya with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The actress wore a full-sleeve golden blouse and kept her straight hair open. She paired traditional golden jhumkas, a potli purse and adorned a bindi to complete the look.
Alia Bhatt
Actress Alia Bhatt decided to wear an emerald green-toned saree with a similar green-coloured shawl for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Alia tied her hair in a bun with braids in the front which were neatly tucked to the back and kept her makeup very simple.
Advertisement
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Madhuri Dixit opted for an embroidered yellow saree for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. She wore a cream-coloured full-sleeve blouse and tied her hair in a tidy bun. She wore a traditional silk saree with wedges and heels.
Advertisement
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 11:05 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.