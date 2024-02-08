Advertisement

Today is the auspicious occasion when Ram Lalla will get a grand welcome at his home after hundreds of years as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha will take place. Several celebrities have flown to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony dressed in ethnic outfits. Let us take a quick look at what the actresses are wearing for the Ram Janmabhoomi consecration ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut

Dressed in a beautiful off-white and orange saree, the actress posted pictures from the birthplace of Lord Ram. Wearing green jewellery, which is considered to be ‘shubh’ or auspicious, the actress opted to carry a red and golden shawl with her saree and finished the look with a small red bindi.

Kangana Ranaut in a white and orange saree | Image: Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Wearing an elegant golden silk saree, actress Katrina flew to Ayodhya with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The actress wore a full-sleeve golden blouse and kept her straight hair open. She paired traditional golden jhumkas, a potli purse and adorned a bindi to complete the look.

Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt decided to wear an emerald green-toned saree with a similar green-coloured shawl for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Alia tied her hair in a bun with braids in the front which were neatly tucked to the back and kept her makeup very simple.



Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit in a yellow saree | Varinder Chawla

Madhuri Dixit opted for an embroidered yellow saree for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. She wore a cream-coloured full-sleeve blouse and tied her hair in a tidy bun. She wore a traditional silk saree with wedges and heels.