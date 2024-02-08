Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 11:05 IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Kangana, Alia, Madhuri, Katrina's Ethnic Outfits Grab Eyeballs

Actresses including Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have dressed up in traditional sarees for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Actresses at Ayodhya
Actresses at Ayodhya | Image:Instagram/ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Today is the auspicious occasion when Ram Lalla will get a grand welcome at his home after hundreds of years as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha will take place. Several celebrities have flown to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony dressed in ethnic outfits. Let us take a quick look at what the actresses are wearing for the Ram Janmabhoomi consecration ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut

Dressed in a beautiful off-white and orange saree, the actress posted pictures from the birthplace of Lord Ram. Wearing green jewellery, which is considered to be ‘shubh’ or auspicious, the actress opted to carry a red and golden shawl with her saree and finished the look with a small red bindi.

Kangana Ranaut in a white and orange saree | Image: Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Wearing an elegant golden silk saree, actress Katrina flew to Ayodhya with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The actress wore a full-sleeve golden blouse and kept her straight hair open. She paired traditional golden jhumkas, a potli purse and adorned a bindi to complete the look.

Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt decided to wear an emerald green-toned saree with a similar green-coloured shawl for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Alia tied her hair in a bun with braids in the front which were neatly tucked to the back and kept her makeup very simple.

Advertisement

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit in a yellow saree | Varinder Chawla

Madhuri Dixit opted for an embroidered yellow saree for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. She wore a cream-coloured full-sleeve blouse and tied her hair in a tidy bun. She wore a traditional silk saree with wedges and heels.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 11:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. No More Smoking Hookah: Karnataka Bans Sale, Consumption

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Harda factory blast case - Collector, SP transferred

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement