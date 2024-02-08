Advertisement

In the world of Indian fashion, the Ramar Blue Silk Saree stands out as a symbol of tradition and timeless elegance. This exquisite piece of textile artistry has a rich history and origin while weaving cultural heritage into every thread. The internet is now filled with women across the globe sharing their pics in Ramar blue saree - courtesy - India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

During her recent budget presentation, Nirmala donned a beautiful Ramar blue and cream-coloured silk sari adorned with traditional kantha embroidery.

A look back at Ramar blue saree’s origin

Originating from the temple town of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, the Ramar Blue Silk Saree draws inspiration from the religious and artistic traditions of the region. The saree is named after Lord Rama, an iconic figure in Hindu mythology and reflects the spiritual essence embedded in its design.

The history of the Ramar Blue Silk Saree dates back to centuries ago when skilled weavers in Kanchipuram began crafting these sarees as offerings to deities in temples. Over time, the artistry evolved and the saree became a symbol of auspicious occasions and is worn during weddings, festivals and religious ceremonies.

What makes Ramar Saree stand out?

The distinguishing feature of the Ramar Blue Silk Saree lies in its intricate zari work and vibrant colour palette. The deep blue hue symbolises serenity and spirituality and creates a visual spectacle that resonates with traditional values. The use of pure silk elevates the saree's texture and provides a luxurious feel to the wearer.

The weaving process is a meticulous craft passed down through generations with weavers dedicating months to create a single saree. The pallu often showcases mythological motifs and religious scenes, adding a storytelling element to this wearable piece of art.

In contemporary times, the Ramar Blue Silk Saree has transcended its religious origins to become a coveted fashion statement. Renowned designers have incorporated modern twists and made it accessible for various occasions.