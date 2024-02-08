Advertisement

Republic Day celebrations are a joyous moment for every Indian. Kids wave tricolours and adults are stuck to their television sets, looking at the vibrant parade that India puts up. The speeches, the dances, patriotic songs and even tri-colour foods - the entire environment feels like the biggest festival. And the best way to feel even more patriotic is to dress that way. Here are some outfit ideas for your Republic Day celebrations.

Tricolour ensemble

Embrace the colours of the Indian flag by donning an outfit in saffron, white, and green. This could be a tricolour kurta paired with wide-leg palazzo pants or a skirt. Accessorise with tricolor bangles, earrings, or a scarf to complete the patriotic look.

Ethnic wear with a modern twist

Opt for a contemporary take on traditional Indian wear. Choose a modern silhouette like a white shirt with a high-waisted dhoti pant or washed denim. Pair it with a green or orange shawl. This blend of traditional and modern elements creates a unique Republic Day look.

Vicky Kaushal in a white kurta for Republic Day | Instagram - @vickykaushal09

Kurta with denim

Keep it casual yet chic by pairing a long white kurti with denim jeans or jeggings. This comfortable and versatile combination allows you to move freely during celebrations while still maintaining a touch of ethnic flair. Men can also opt for a simple white kurta with a pair of jeans. You can put a small tricolour flag batch on your kurta.

Bandhgala jacket with trousers

For a more formal gathering, consider wearing a bandhgala jacket over a solid-coloured kurta. Pair it with well-fitted trousers or churidar pants. This classic ensemble exudes sophistication and is suitable for various Republic Day events.

A kid in tri-colour outfit | Image: Unsplash

Patriotic accessories and makeup

If you prefer to keep your outfit simple, add patriotic accessories to enhance the Republic Day vibe. Add tricolor accessories like a statement necklace, earrings, dupatta, or a handbag to complement your attire. Use a bright orange lipstick or subtle green eye makeup for a complete look.

Camouflage outfit

You can opt for a camouflage shirt, jacket or trousers. It gives a nice, rugged look and goes well with white. If you are opting for camouflage pants and jacket, make sure you wear a white shirt with it. Camouflage shoes can also be a part of your ensemble.