Updated January 25th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

Republic Day 2024: Makeup Looks That Will Add To You Patriotic Fervour

As you prepare to celebrate Republic Day, these makeup ideas offer a creative and elegant way to express your patriotism.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tricolour makeup look
Tricolour makeup look | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As India gears up to celebrate Republic Day, expressing national pride through makeup can add festive elegance to your look. There are various events that you have to attend, like parades, gatherings or cultural programmes, that require you to look presentable. Here are makeup ideas that blend the spirit of the occasion with a touch of glamour.

Tricolour eyeshadow

Create a stunning eyeshadow look using the colours of the Indian flag - saffron, white, and green. Apply saffron on the inner corners, a shimmery white in the centre, and a deep green on the outer corners. Blend seamlessly for a gradient effect that represents the tricolour.

Winged eyeliner with a twist

Elevate the classic winged eyeliner by adding the colours of the national flag. Use black eyeliner for the wing and add a thin line of saffron above it and green below. This subtle incorporation of colours adds a patriotic flair to a timeless makeup style.

Glittery tricolour nails

Showcase your patriotic spirit through your nails by opting for a tricolour manicure. Paint each nail with saffron, white, and green, adding a touch of sparkle or glitter for a festive touch. This simple yet impactful detail complements your overall look. If you prefer a simple look, opt for green, orange or white acrylic nails.

Orange and green makeup

If you want to keep your look simple, opt for a simple orange eye shadow or lipstick look to go with your dress. An elegant green eye shadow look or green eyeliner can also help you stand out without putting on makeup that is too extravagant.

Bindis with a twist

Add the essence of Republic Day by adorning your forehead with bindis in the colours of the national flag. Choose saffron, white, and green bindis arranged creatively to complement your makeup. This subtle touch adds cultural significance to your overall look.

Saffron blush and green highlight

Experiment with your blush and highlighter to include the tricolour theme. Apply a soft saffron blush to the apples of your cheeks and add a touch of green highlighter along the high points of your cheekbones for a radiant and patriotic glow.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

