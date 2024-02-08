English
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Rock Sheer Saree Looks With Style, Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities

If you are looking to amp up your saree game and try sheer styles, Bollywood actresses have style lessons to offer.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sheer Saree Look Inspiration
Sheer Saree Look Inspiration | Image:Instagram
Sarees never go out of fashion. They are graceful, elegant, and stylish and can be very fashionable when draped nicely. The traditional sarees like Benarasi silk, zardozi, or katha stitch sarees are very elegant, but if you want a modern look with a Desi tadka, sheer sarees are the way to go. Here are some sheer saree looks, inspired by Bollywood actors that you can try.

Floral delight

Look fresh, feminine and delicate like Janhvi Kapoor in floral sheer organza sarees. This beautiful look is perfect for any daytime event that you might be attending. Use kohl to enhance your eyes are you are ready to conquer the world.

Shimmer glimmer

If you want to stand out in a glamorous appearance, your best bed will be obtained for a sheer saree in a popping colour with an embellished blouse. Just like Anushka Sharma, choose a saree with a unique detail like a playful frill as its border and keep the makeup simple.

Simple patterns

Opting for a simple look is always a great option just like actress Kajol. She is wearing a sheer, green coloured saree, with plain leaf designs that are eccentric but not distracting. A statement necklace with the outfit can make you the star of the day.

Intricate designs

Want to look like a gorgeous beauty, while not carrying a heavily embroidered saree? Kiara Advani's look can be the perfect inspiration for you. Her intricately designed saree is not too heavy, yet it is just the right amount of glamour with its white-on-green patterns and bejewelled border.

Black magic

Want everyone in the room to get bewitched looking at your saree look? Opt for a sheer black net saree with just the right amount of glitter, like Katrina Kaif. dangling earrings and bracelets or bangles will make sure the spotlight is on you and only you.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 15:19 IST

