Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

Semi-Precious Gemstones To Elevate Your Jewellery Collection

Semi-precious gemstones often offer a more budget-friendly option without compromising on aesthetic appeal.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Semi-Precious Gemstones for jewellery
Semi-Precious Gemstones for jewellery | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
When it comes to great jewellery, semi-precious gemstones are an undeniably beautiful and affordable choice. These stones, while not as rare as their precious counterparts, boast unique colours, patterns, and metaphysical properties that make them a great option for diverse jewellery designs. Let us discover the beauty and versatility of semi-precious gemstones to enhance your jewellery collection.

Amethyst

This regal violet gemstone, a variety of quartz, is known for its calming properties. Amethyst jewellery not only adds a touch of sophistication but is also believed to promote tranquillity and clarity of mind.

Citrine

Radiating warmth and optimism, citrine is a golden-yellow gemstone associated with positive energy. It complements both casual and formal wear, bringing a sunny charm to your jewellery collection.

Peridot

With its vibrant green hue, peridot is a stunning gemstone that symbolises vitality and abundance. You can rely upon peridot for adding a fresh and rejuvenating touch to your jewellery.

Aquamarine

Derived from the Latin words for "water" and "sea," aquamarine's soothing blue tones evoke images of the ocean. This gemstone is not only aesthetically pleasing but is also believed to bring calmness and harmony.

Moonstone

Known for its enchanting play-of-colour, moonstone exudes a subtle and mystical beauty. Adorn yourself with moonstone jewellery for a touch of ethereal charm and a connection to the lunar energies.

Garnet

Rich in deep red hues, garnet is a timeless gemstone associated with love and passion. Its versatility allows it to be paired with both traditional and contemporary jewellery designs.

Turquoise

With its captivating blue-green hues, turquoise has been cherished for centuries. Associated with protection and good fortune, turquoise jewellery adds a bohemian flair to any ensemble.

Rose quartz

Symbolising love and compassion, rose quartz is a delicate pink gemstone that exudes a sense of tenderness. Incorporate rose quartz into your jewellery collection for a touch of romantic elegance.

Opal

Opals, with their mesmerizing play-of-colour, are known for their uniqueness. These gemstones are believed to bring creativity and inspiration, making opal jewellery a distinctive and meaningful choice.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

