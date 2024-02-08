Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 20:49 IST
Sonam Kapoor Attends Paris Fashion Week In Monochrome Dior Skirt And Jacket
Sonam Kapoor opted for a Dior look from the brand's Cruise 2024 collection, inspired by the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Check out her photos here.
Sonam Kapoor attended the ongoing Paris Fashion Week on Monday for Dior Haute Couture show. For the evening, the actress dressed up in a black outfit, ditching colours altogether. Photos of Sonam on route Paris Fashion Week were shared online. She joined the likes of Rihanna, The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kelly Rutherford, Carla Bruni, Natalie Portman and other A-listers.
Sonam Kapoor dons Dior's cruise collection
For her Paris Fashion Week outing, Sonam donned Dior's Cruise Collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. It is inspired by popular Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo. She kept it classy in velvet panelled jacket and skirt set with pearl, butterfly and floral detailing. She wore lace-up leather boots, belt and Lady Dior bag. She styled her hair in slick canter parted bun. For makeup, she wore dark rose tinted lip colour, blush cheeks and nude eyes. She smiled at the paparazzi who snapped her outside her hotel in Paris.
Stars descend for Dior Haute Couture show
The Dior show was a star-studded one with celebs like Rihanna, Elizabeth Debicki, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kelly Rutherford, Carla Bruni, Natalie Portman marking his presence, mostly in monochrome.
Check out more photos of celebs who attended Dior Haute Couture show in Paris.
Paris Fashion Week Winter 2024/25 collection is currently on display.
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 20:21 IST
