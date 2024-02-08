English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

These Stunning Hair Accessories Will Elevate Your Style Statement

A clip, a bandana, or a hairband, every hair accessory contributes to making your hairstyle stand out. Here are some stylish options you can choose from.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hair accessories
Hair accessories | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hair accessories are the perfect finishing touch to enhance any hairstyle. With little effort, you can add a lot of style to your look. From casual outings to special occasions, there's a myriad of options to complement every style. Let's explore some chic hair accessories that can effortlessly transform your appearance.

Headbands

Headbands are timeless accessories that suit a range of hairstyles. From classic fabric bands to intricately beaded or embellished options, headbands keep your hair in place while adding a touch of sophistication or bohemian charm, depending on your preference.

Hair clips

Simple yet versatile, hair clips and barrettes come in various shapes, sizes, and designs. Whether you choose a minimalistic geometric clip for a casual look or an embellished barrette for a touch of glamour, these accessories effortlessly secure your hair while adding a dash of style.

Scrunchies

The '90s trend is back, and scrunchies are making a stylish comeback. Available in a multitude of fabrics and patterns, scrunchies not only hold your hair in a gentle grip but also serve as fashionable accessories. Opt for velvet or silk scrunchies for an elegant twist.

Hair pins and bobby pins

Tiny yet mighty, hair pins and bobby pins are essential for creating intricate hairstyles. Choose embellished pins to accentuate braids or twists, or opt for metallic ones to add a subtle touch of shine to your hair.

Hair chains

For a bohemian or ethereal vibe, hair chains are a unique accessory. They drape delicately across your hair, adding a touch of whimsy to your look. Perfect for music festivals or beach outings, hair chains effortlessly blend into flowing locks.

Floral crowns

Ideal for special occasions or embracing your inner bohemian spirit, floral crowns infuse a touch of nature into your hairstyle. Whether opting for real or artificial blooms, floral crowns effortlessly add a romantic and whimsical touch.

Bandanas and scarves

Bandanas and scarves are versatile accessories that can be worn in various ways. Tie a vibrant scarf as a headband, wrap it around a ponytail, or use it as a stylish hairband. The possibilities are endless, adding a playful and chic element to your hairstyle.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World27 minutes ago

  4. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News27 minutes ago

  5. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement