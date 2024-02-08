English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Ukrainian-born Model Gets Crowned As Miss Japan 2024, Sparks Debate Over Japanese Identity

"I've had to face barriers that often prevent me from being accepted as Japanese, so I am filled with gratitude to be recognised" - Miss Japan 2024.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Miss Japan 2024 Carolina Shiino
Miss Japan 2024 Carolina Shiino | Image:@TraVelingJuice on X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ukrainian-born model, 26-year-old Carolina Shiino, was crowned Miss Japan at the Keio Plaza Hotel in Shinjuku, Tokyo on Monday. The model, who can speak impeccable Japanese and has lived in the country since she was five years old, became the first naturalised Japanese citizen to win the pageant. However, her victory has inadvertently raised questions amongst the community on what are the criteria to be a part of such pageants, and should bi-racial or naturalised Japanese people allowed to be a part of them.

Carolina’s controversial victory

Carolina’s victory has met with criticism from the beauty community in Japan, who say that a person with Euro-centric features cannot be crowned “Miss Japan” as she does not truly represent what it looks like to be Japanese. A similar debate was raised in nearly 10 years ago when Ariana Miyamoto became the first bi-racial woman to be crowned Miss Japan in 2015. With a Japanese mother and African American father, Miyamoto's victory was controversial as many people raised questions on whether bi-racial people should represent Japan in international pageants.

Advertisement

Carolina’s victory has drawn ire because she has no Japanese parentage, unlike Miyamoto whose mother was Japanese. Carolina moved to Japan when her mother got remarried to a Japanese man. The social media reactions to her victory in the oldest pageant are divided. While some are looking at it as looking beyond appearances and judging her based on talent, others think Miss Japan being a Ukraine-born model is problematic.

Advertisement

Social media backlash

An X user posted, “ There's a lot to be said about a white woman winning Miss Japan. I do wonder if the same people celebrating this were celebrating Ariana Miyamoto and Priyanka Yoshikawa when they won, if not then we know the reason why” while another commented, “ The backlash against Miss Japan is why—despite loving A LOT about Japan—I also understand my place. You, as a foreigner, will NEVER be Japanese. Because it’s both an ethnic group and a nationality. You could, perhaps, finesse yourself into a passport. But that’s it.”

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World30 minutes ago

  4. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News30 minutes ago

  5. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement