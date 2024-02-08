English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

Valetine’s Day 2024: Paint The Town Red With These Celeb Inspired Outfits

If you want to embrace the colour red this Valentine’s Day for a romantic day with your partner, here are some celebrity-approved styles you can try out.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Celebrities in red dress
Celebrities in red dress | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Red is the colour of love and it looks even more beautiful on girls who want to celebrate their relationships on Valentine’s Day. The blushing glow on their faces is complimented by the scarlets and vermillions and maroons. If you want to embrace the colour red this Valentine’s Day for a romantic day with your partner, here are some celebrity-approved styles you can try out.

Red bodycon dress

Nothing screams the day of romance and love more than a pretty red dress. Take inspiration from Kiara, who has dolled up in a sleeveless red dress. Go for a bright red colour and a body-hugging silhouette to look like the Shershaah actress.

Glamorous date look

If your partner has planned a special date night, step up your fashion game just like Desi girl Priyanka Chopra. Go for a conventionally feminine neckline like a boat neck or off-shoulder and complement that with beautiful jewellery. Keep your hair open and go bold with red lips.

Advertisement

Saree not sorry

There is no event that does not get a hundred times better with a graceful saree look. Take notes from Janhvi Kapoor and get dressed in a simple scarlet saree. A sleeveless blouse and waving pallu will add to the graceful elegance of the outfit. Keep your makeup simple and let your saree do the talking.

Bold and beautiful

Ananya Panday, in this red co-ord set, oozes confidence, yet gives out just the right amount of feminine energy. If you are going for this look, use a similar coloured choker like the Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan actress and ace the fashion game.

Advertisement

Winter romance

As much as you might love fashion, it's still pretty chilly in February, especially if it is a late-evening date plan. Take cues from Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon and pair boots with your dress. Choose a warm and thick material for comfort.

All of these looks are simple to put together and will make sure that you look as good as you feel on the day of love, romance and partnership.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World23 minutes ago

  4. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News24 minutes ago

  5. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement