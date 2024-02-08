Advertisement

Red is the colour of love and it looks even more beautiful on girls who want to celebrate their relationships on Valentine’s Day. The blushing glow on their faces is complimented by the scarlets and vermillions and maroons. If you want to embrace the colour red this Valentine’s Day for a romantic day with your partner, here are some celebrity-approved styles you can try out.

Red bodycon dress

Nothing screams the day of romance and love more than a pretty red dress. Take inspiration from Kiara, who has dolled up in a sleeveless red dress. Go for a bright red colour and a body-hugging silhouette to look like the Shershaah actress.

Glamorous date look

If your partner has planned a special date night, step up your fashion game just like Desi girl Priyanka Chopra. Go for a conventionally feminine neckline like a boat neck or off-shoulder and complement that with beautiful jewellery. Keep your hair open and go bold with red lips.

Saree not sorry

There is no event that does not get a hundred times better with a graceful saree look. Take notes from Janhvi Kapoor and get dressed in a simple scarlet saree. A sleeveless blouse and waving pallu will add to the graceful elegance of the outfit. Keep your makeup simple and let your saree do the talking.

Bold and beautiful

Ananya Panday, in this red co-ord set, oozes confidence, yet gives out just the right amount of feminine energy. If you are going for this look, use a similar coloured choker like the Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan actress and ace the fashion game.

Winter romance

As much as you might love fashion, it's still pretty chilly in February, especially if it is a late-evening date plan. Take cues from Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon and pair boots with your dress. Choose a warm and thick material for comfort.

All of these looks are simple to put together and will make sure that you look as good as you feel on the day of love, romance and partnership.