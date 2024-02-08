Advertisement

An Italian influencer is being slammed on social media after sharing a bizarre video featuring her hooked to a ‘handbag drip’. “I need a new wish,” Giulia Nati wrote in the caption of her Instagram video, which was posted earlier this week. In the video, she can be seen lying in bed with an oxygen mask over her mouth and nose.

Italian influencer slammed

The video shows a tube connecting the 32-year-old’s arm to a red Hermes handbag. She is trying to show that it is an IV drip. A beeping sound can be heard in the background. Seven additional luxurious Hermès purses can be seen on her bedside table. The video immediately went viral, and sent shockwaves on social media. Many people were angered and concerned at the same time.

How people responded to the video

“As a former oncology patient, this image doesn't make me laugh, in fact I find it very sad. I would take you on a tour of these wards to really realize what condition these poor people are in and then we'll see how you feel about publishing something like that,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Do you read ? I really feel sorry for you. There are people like me in and out of hospitals . Where do you see all this irony and lightness????”

Calling out the influencer, one person mentioned, “As the daughter of two cancer parents you are more terrible than funny!!” Another person remarked, “Come with me tomorrow in therapy to give you an intelligence drip. Whatever it gets to your brain. After my drip I’m taking you for a walk in pediatric oncology.”