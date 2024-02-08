What Is Dopamine Dressing - A New Fashion Trend That Can Instantly Elevate Your Mood

Advertisement

The ever-growing world of fashion has several trends emerging on a day to day basis. Now, Dopamine dressing has emerged as the newest trend. The fascinating thing is that this trend goes way beyond aesthetics and is actually related to your mood. The idea is that what we wear can have a deep impact on our mood.

Let’s try and understand this new trend and how it affects your mood.

Advertisement

What is dopamine dressing

Dopamine dressing is the correlation between colours and your moods. It originates from the idea that what you wear is capable of affecting your mood. It is not just about looking good but it is also about feeling good, or about choosing outfits that have the capability to uplift your mood.

Advertisement

Many are of the idea that it is not just a fad but also a lifestyle as it blends psychology and fashion to create a symphony of colours and textures that make you feel good. To understand this trend better, one needs to understand what dopamine is.

What is dopamine

Often referred to as the ‘feel-good’ neurotransmitter, Dopamine, plays a crucial role in regulating mood and pleasure. It is very essential for our general well-being. Some studies state that the exposure to certain colours can very easily stimulate the release of dopamine in the brain, which then affects our mood.

For instance, when we choose clothes that are brightly coloured and are comfortable, our bodies release dopamine, which then sends ‘happy’ messages to our nerve cells, giving us an instant mood boost.

Advertisement

How to make dopamine dressing a part of your life

The first step is to figure out what makes you feel happy and cheerful. Focus on colours and patterns that elevate your mood. Once you are aware about what makes you happy, stock your wardrobe with all of these mood-boosting colours and textures.

Advertisement

The best part is that you don’t have to conform to the rules of fashion as dopamine dressing is majorly about expressing rather than abiding by the regular fashion trends. Therefore, take a step ahead, experiment fiercely and conquer the world!