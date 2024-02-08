English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

What Is Dopamine Dressing - A New Fashion Trend That Can Instantly Elevate Your Mood

All you need to know about dopamine dressing, a new fashion trend which is co-related to your mood.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dopamine Dressing: A Fashion Trend That Can Instantly Elevate Your Mood
Dopamine Dressing: A Fashion Trend That Can Instantly Elevate Your Mood | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The ever-growing world of fashion has several trends emerging on a day to day basis. Now, Dopamine dressing has emerged as the newest trend. The fascinating thing is that this trend goes way beyond aesthetics and is actually related to your mood. The idea is that what we wear can have a deep impact on our mood. 

Let’s try and understand this new trend and how it affects your mood. 

Advertisement

What is dopamine dressing 

Dopamine dressing is the correlation between colours and your moods. It originates from the idea that what you wear is capable of affecting your mood. It is not just about looking good but it is also about feeling good, or about choosing outfits that have the capability to uplift your mood.

Advertisement

Many are of the idea that it is not just a fad but also a lifestyle as it blends psychology and fashion to create a symphony of colours and textures that make you feel good. To understand this trend better, one needs to understand what dopamine is.

What is dopamine 

Often referred to as the ‘feel-good’ neurotransmitter, Dopamine, plays a crucial role in regulating mood and pleasure. It is very essential for our general well-being. Some studies state that the exposure to certain colours can very easily stimulate the release of dopamine in the brain, which then affects our mood. 

For instance, when we choose clothes that are brightly coloured and are comfortable, our bodies release dopamine, which then sends ‘happy’ messages to our nerve cells, giving us an instant mood boost. 

Advertisement

How to make dopamine dressing a part of your life 

The first step is to figure out what makes you feel happy and cheerful. Focus on colours and patterns that elevate your mood. Once you are aware about what makes you happy, stock your wardrobe with all of these mood-boosting colours and textures.

Advertisement

The best part is that you don’t have to conform to the rules of fashion as dopamine dressing is majorly about expressing rather than abiding by the regular fashion trends. Therefore, take a step ahead, experiment fiercely and conquer the world! 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World28 minutes ago

  4. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News28 minutes ago

  5. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement