Updated January 31st, 2024 at 00:20 IST

When Kareena Kapoor Embraced Vintage Fashion By Wearing A 25-year-old Ensemble In Veere Di Wedding

Back with Veerey Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan brought back vintage fashion by wearing a 25-year-old lehenga and swooned everyone.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding | Image:Instagram/shaadisaga
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
If you've been amazed at Kareena Kapoor Khan's stunning bridal attire in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, you might be surprised to learn that the iconic lehenga she wore is not just an outfit for cinema but a vintage piece with a remarkable history. In the final scene of the film Kareena's character, Kalindi ties the knot with Rishabh (played by Sumeet Vyas) and dazzles in an ivory and yellow lehenga.

How did Kareena embrace vintage fashion in Veere Di Wedding?

What adds a layer of charm to Kareena’s bridal ensemble is the fact that the lehenga is 25 years old and mirrors its storyline. In the movie, Kalindi adorns her mother's wedding lehenga, and in reality, it is sourced from the vintage collection of renowned designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Sandeep Khosla took to social media to share the backstory of this exquisite garment and shared, ''Veere's wedding garment is actually a vintage garment of Abu Sandeep. It's something that we made 25 years ago. It was lying in our coffers... Rhea came to the factory, and we started digging out a whole trunk and taking out old pieces. So then, we just reinvented it. The skirt remains the same. The blouse remains pretty much the same. Of course, it was altered to Kareena's size. Then we created a dupatta and just modernised it slightly. At the wedding time (in the movie), everybody is in AJSK vintage, which is great fun.''

Kareena's off-shoulder wedding dress in the film is not only a fashion statement but also ideal for a summer day wedding.

Sonam Kapoor’s look was no less than a fashion extravaganza

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla has not only impressed with their superior sartorial sense in the film but also provided fashion insights, such as pairing a denim jacket with a lehenga. Sonam Kapoor, who was also a part of the film expressed her admiration for a particular look on social media and said, ''My favourite look is the one that I wore for Kalindi's sangeet, which is a pink Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga.''

Published January 30th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

