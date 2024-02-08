Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 22:39 IST

Zendaya Debuts Baby Bangs Look With Paris Fashion Week Appearance

Zendaya marked her presence at the Schiaparelli show in the soon-to-conclude Paris Couture Week SS24, also debuting her edgy new hairstyle.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Zendaya
Zendaya | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Zendaya was among the many names that marked her presence at the soon to conclude Paris Fashion Week. Marking her presence at the dynamic Schiaparelli show, Zendaya not only stood out, courtesy her macabre ensemble - a staple brand aesthetic - but also debuted an equally dynamic new hairstyle, making quite the fashion statement befitting the grandeur of the event.

Zendaya debuts her baby bangs at Paris Fashion Week


Zendaya's appearance for the Schiaparelli show at the Paris Haute Couture Week treaded a fine line between the conventional and the experimental, not just with her sartorial pick but also an unmissable mane. Zendaya's go to hairstyle for most of her fashion outings has been sleek centre-parted hair, every so often swept up into a coiffed bun. However, the Schiaparelli show saw Zendaya not only tap into but also commit to her experimental side.

Zendaya debuted her babu bangs look with sleek and sharp shoulder length hair. The soft brunette hues of the hairstyle added dimension to Zendaya's all-black look. The svelte number featured a skin tight bodice lined with three-dimensional, raised hemline. This gave way into a satin skirt with a stitched slit. The highlight of the look was an extravagant starched train trailing behind the actress.

The Schiaparelli show saw several dramatic looks


Not just Zendaya, but Jennifer Lopez also made quite the statement with her appearance at the Schiaparelli show. Dressed in a cocooned ruffle embellished coat, Lopez opted for a mix of black and white laced with gold for her appearance. The coat was layered with a ribbed skeevy with three-dimensional detailing, navy black tights, a gold-laced cream belt and statement gold-rimmed glasses.

The Paris Fashion Week is set to conclude on January 21.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 22:38 IST

