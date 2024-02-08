English
Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:37 IST

Gupt Navratri 2024: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know

Republic Entertainment Desk
Gupt Navratri
Gupt Navratri | Image:Pexels
Navratri is a highly revered occasion for worshiping Goddess Durga. It occurs four times a year, with Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri being the most prominent, and the other two, known as Gupt Navratri, taking place during the Magh and Ashada months. The first Gupt Navratri of 2024 begins on February 10, the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha. Devotees are advised to perform Ghatsthapana on the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha, specifically February 10. The auspicious timing of Ghatsthapana this year coincides with the Dvi-Svabhava Meena Lagna.

Gupt Navratri 2024: Timings

Gupt Navratri is a significant religious festival in Hinduism, with nine days dedicated solely to the worship of Goddess Durga. During this time, devotees perform rituals and pray for nine consecutive days and nights. Navratri provides devotees with numerous opportunities to worship Maa Durga.

 

Gupt Navratri entails a discreet worship approach that is directly related to Tantra Vidhya. Sadhaks and Tantriks perform secret rituals to seek blessings from Goddess Durga. This is an ideal time for practitioners to achieve siddhi through practices such as puja, hawan, chanting tantrik and shabar mantras, meditation, hatha yoga, and strict fasting.

Pratipada Tithi: Begins on February 10 at 04:28 AM and ends on February 11 at 12:47 AM.

Meena Lagna: Commences on February 10 at 08:09 AM and concludes at 09:43 AM.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: Occurs from February 10 from 08:09 AM to 09:43 AM.

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat: Takes place on February 10, 2024, from 11:38 AM to 12:24 PM.

 

Gupt Navratri 2024: Rituals 

Start your day with an early holy bath before beginning any puja ceremonies.

Thoroughly clean your home, paying special attention to the puja room.

Put on clean traditional attire and set up the altar by placing a wooden plank in your preferred location.

Place an idol of Goddess Durga and light a diya with pure desi ghee.

Decorate the idol with a garland, dupatta, tilak, and sindoor. Fill a Kalash with water, spread some rice, and place a coconut on top.

Recite Vedic Mantras to invoke the idol, then perform puja to seek blessings.

Maintain a day-long fast, breaking it in the evening with fasting-appropriate food.

In the evening, perform another puja session to worship the Goddess and end with an aarti.

Gupt Navratri 2024: Mantras

Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadra Kali Kapalini Durga Kshama Shiva dhatri Swaha Swadha Namostute..!!

Sarva Mangal Mangalyaye Shive Sarvartha Sadhike Sharanyaye Triyambike Gauri Narayani Namostute..!!

Sarva Badha Vinirmukto Dhan Dhanyaye Sutanvitaha Manushyo Mat Prasaaden Bhavishyati Na Sanshayah..!!

 

 


 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 11:37 IST

