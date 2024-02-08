English
Updated January 30th, 2024 at 10:22 IST

Martyrs' Day 2024: Inspirational Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi You Can Share

On Martyr's Day, the nation reflects on the principles of peace, non-violence, and unity that defined Gandhi's philosophy.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary
Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Martyr's Day, observed on January 30th, commemorates the sacrifice of those who laid down their lives for the cause of freedom, justice, and equality in India. The day marks the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. On this day, the nation reflects on the principles of peace, non-violence, and unity that defined Gandhi's philosophy.

Significance of Martyr's Day

Martyr's Day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by brave several thousand people, inspiring future generations to uphold the values of justice, freedom, and humanity. It is a day for reflection, remembrance, and a renewed commitment to the ideals that the martyrs of our nation held dear. It is a day to remember the principles Mahatma Gandhi, the father of our nation, lived his life by. Here are some of his quotes you can read, share, and reflect on.

Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

“The future depends on what you do today.”

"The essence of all religions is one. Only their approaches are different."

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”

“An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.”

"The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world's problems."

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow; learn as if you were to live forever.”

"A man is but the product of his thoughts and what he thinks he becomes."

"Prayer is not asking. It is a longing of the soul. It is a daily admission of one's weakness. It is better in prayer to have a heart without words than words without a heart."

"It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver."

"No one can hurt me without my permission."

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God. Non-violence is the means of realising Him."

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

“Gentleness, self-sacrifice, and generosity are the exclusive possession of no one race or religion.”

Published January 30th, 2024 at 08:32 IST

