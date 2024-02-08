English
Updated January 30th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Martyrs’ Day 2024: History, Significance Of Shaheed Diwas

Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas is observed on 30th January, on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Martyrs' Day 2024: History And Significance
Martyrs' Day 2024: History And Significance | Image:@dpradhanbjp on X
Martyr's Day in India, observed on January 30th, commemorates the indomitable spirit and sacrifice of those who laid down their lives for the cause of freedom, justice, and equality. This solemn day holds historical significance and serves as a poignant reminder of the struggles endured during India's fight for independence. 

Mahatma Gandhi’s Punyatithi

The chosen date, January 30th, marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948. 2024 marks the 76th death anniversary of Gandhi Ji. Revered as the Father of the Nation and lovingly called Bapu, Gandhi Ji played a pivotal role in India's non-violent struggle against British colonial rule. His philosophy of truth and non-violence became a guiding light for the nation, inspiring countless individuals to join the freedom movement.

History

Mahatma Gandhi, a globally revered leader, was known for his peaceful and non-violent methods in the struggle against British colonial rule. His assassination at the age of 78 by Nathuram Godse, while he was going to attend a prayer vigil in New Delhi, led to widespread mourning across the nation and the world. In 1949, Godse and one other co-conspirator were sentenced to death for the crime. Birla House, where Gandhi was shot, has now been converted to Gandhi Smriti.

Relevance

On Martyrs' Day, the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the three Service Chiefs gather at Gandhi Ji’s samadhi at the Raj Ghat memorial and offer flowers. The armed forces personnel blow bugles and the inter-services contingent reverse arms as a mark of respect. A two-minute silence in memory of Indian martyrs is observed throughout the country at 11 am as a mark of respect.

As India continues to evolve, Martyr's Day serves as a moral compass, urging citizens to uphold the principles that inspired the nation's heroes. It reminds every Indian of the sacrifices that secured the freedom they enjoy today and instills a sense of responsibility to contribute to the progress and unity of the nation.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

