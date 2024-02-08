English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

National Girl Child Day 2024 : History, Significance, Importance Of The Day

National Girl Child Day is not just a day of celebration but a call to action. It urges society to recognise the problems and work towards solutions for girls.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Representative image of National Girl Child Day
Representative image of National Girl Child Day | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India on January 24th each year to raise awareness about the rights and importance of girls in society.  It was initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the government of India, to spread public awareness about inequities that girls face in Indian society.

The campaign aims to address the declining child sex ratio and promote the welfare of girls. National Girl Child Day serves as a reminder of the discrimination and challenges that girls face, while also highlighting the need for gender equality. It emphasises the importance of empowering girls through education, health, and equal opportunities.

Representative image of National Girl Child Day | Unsplash

Why Is National Girl Child Day important?

Historically, girls in India have often faced discrimination and neglect. The preference for male children, combined with socio-cultural norms, led to a skewed sex ratio. National Girl Child Day is a response to these issues, with a focus on changing societal attitudes and ensuring the well-being of girls.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign an initiative for the education of women in the country, addresses issues such as female foeticide, child marriage, and gender-based discrimination. It promotes the idea that every girl has the right to live, learn, and contribute to society.

How does India celebrate the day?

On National Girl Child Day, various events and programs are organized across the country to raise awareness and advocate for the rights of girls. Schools, colleges, and community organizations often conduct seminars, workshops, and cultural activities to promote the importance of educating and empowering girls.

The significance of National Girl Child Day lies in its role as a catalyst for change. It encourages individuals, communities, and policymakers to actively participate in creating an environment where girls can thrive. By celebrating this day, society acknowledges the potential and capabilities of girls and works towards dismantling stereotypes and prejudices.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

