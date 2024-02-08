English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Republic Day 2024: All About Singchung Bugun Community Reserve That Arunachal's Tableau Displayed

Arunachal Pradesh showcased its Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve at Republic Day 2024 parade.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Republic Day 2024: All About Singchung Bugun Community Reserve That Arunachal's Tableau Displayed
Republic Day 2024: All About Singchung Bugun Community Reserve That Arunachal's Tableau Displayed | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
On the occasion of Republic Day, Arunachal Pradesh showcased its Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve, in the form of a tableau. The stunning, very intricately designed tableau saw  women dancing and beautifully showing the region’s beauty. For the unversed, it is a 17 square kilometre long biodiversity hotspot.

All about Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve

The reserve was created in 2017 to protect bio-diversity in the region. It houses many critically endangered species such as the passerine bird Bugun Liocichla. It is also home to endangered species such as the red panda and many other varieties of flora and fauna. The trailer portion is led by the Bugun folk dance, visiting tourists while adventure sports is depicted in the rear portion.

Republic Day 2024 

Meanwhile, the third edition of the Vande Bharatam in the Republic Day parade showcased a group of 1,500 dancers. The theme was "Cultural expression of women power - accomplishment through resolve". These dancers, under the banner, "Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti", graced the parade with a message of unity in diversity. The performance showcased 30 distinctive folk dance styles, including Kuchipudi, Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Satriya, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Manipuri, contemporary classical dance, and Bollywood styles.

Showcasing India's diversity, a total of 120 dancers adorned masks that represented various tribal and folk performing arts. Another 120 dancers performed with traditional umbrellas and artistic objects from Gujarat, Manipur, Kerala and Maharashtra.

With inputs from PTI

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

