India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on 26th January, and keeping the traditions of patriotism alive, several school-going kids are required to give speeches during Republic Day celebrations. If you are a school-going kid or you have a kid who has to deliver a speech, here are some short and simple ideas for you.

Respected Teachers, Students, and Esteemed Guests,

As we gather here today on the 75th Republic Day, let us take a moment to pay homage to the brave souls who sacrificed for our freedom. This day signifies not only the birth of our democratic nation but also the responsibility that comes with it. It is a day to cherish our unity in diversity, recognising that each one of us plays a vital role in shaping the future of this incredible nation.

Dear Students and Distinguished Guests,

On this special occasion, let us remember and honour the valiant heroes who fought against oppression and tyranny to gift us the freedom we cherish today. Their sacrifices echo through the pages of history, reminding us that our freedom was not bestowed but earned through the blood, sweat, and tears of our forefathers. As we celebrate the 75th Republic Day, let us strive to be worthy inheritors of their legacy.

Respected Teachers, Students, and Guests,

India, with its rich cultures, languages, and traditions, stands as a reminder of the beauty of diversity. On this 75th Republic Day, let us embrace our cultural mosaic and pledge to respect, appreciate, and learn from each other's heritage. Our diversity is our strength, and as responsible citizens, it is our duty to preserve and promote this rich heritage for generations to come.

Dear Students, Faculty, and Distinguished Guests,

The 75th Republic Day serves as a reminder that our responsibility extends beyond our immediate present. As the future torchbearers of this nation, it is imperative that we commit to building a sustainable and eco-friendly future. Let us pledge to protect our environment, conserve resources, and contribute towards a greener, healthier India.

Respected Teachers, Students, and Esteemed Guests,

The youth of our nation holds the power to drive change and shape the destiny of India. On this momentous 75th Republic Day, let us recognise the potential within each young mind. As we celebrate our freedom, let us also celebrate the freedom of thought, innovation, and creativity. Embrace the responsibility that comes with this freedom and use it to create a nation that we can all be proud of.

Dear Students and Distinguished Guests,

In the digital age, we find ourselves at the cusp of a technological revolution. The 75th Republic Day marks not just a milestone in our history but also in our journey towards a Digital India. Let us harness the power of technology to bridge gaps, empower communities, and create a more inclusive and connected society.

Jai Hind! Happy Republic Day!