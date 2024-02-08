Advertisement

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26th January. One of the main attractions of this day is always the Republic Day Parade. Let us know a few interesting facts about this day.

The Republic Day parade starts with the arrival of the President. The President's bodyguards, the cavaliers, commence the event by saluting the National Flag, accompanied by the National Anthem.

The theme for the Republic Day parade 2024 is "India - Mother of Democracy" and "Viksit Bharat". The theme is perfect for the phase that our country is entering in - one where we are on the path of development with our democratic roots intact.

In a first, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists with Indian musical instruments; 16 States/UTs & nine Ministries/Organisations tableaux to display the country’s rich cultural diversity, unity & progress.

Around 13,000 Special Guests pan India invited to witness the parade to ensure Jan Bhagidari or people participation. Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread’ showcasing nearly 1,900 sarees & drapes from every corner of the country to be another highlight.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited as the chief guest this year, continuing the tradition of leaders from other countries participating in India's Republic Day celebrations. Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was the chief guest. Indonesian President Sukarno was the first chief guest at India's Republic Day parade.

Rajpath is used as a venue for the Republic Day Parade since 26 January 1955. Pakistan's Governor General Malik Ghulam Muhammad was the chief guest that year. Formerly known as Kingsway, Rajpath is currently called Kartavya Path.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, unfurled the National Flag on January 26, 1950, officially declaring the birth of the country as a democratic republic. Since then, the President of India unfurls the flag on Republic Day every year.

The first Republic Day procession took place in 1950 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium. It featured over 100 aircraft and 3,000 Indian military personnel.

Republic Day Parade will have jan bhagidari this year | Representative image: Unsplash

Parade participants start preparing as early as July of the previous year for the Republic Day Parade. By December, they gather at Rajpath after practising for months at regiment centres. On Republic Day, the parade distance is 9 kilometres and the judges along the route evaluate each group based on 200 parameters to decide the "best marching group."

This year, a 95-member marching contingent and 33-member band contingent from France will also take part in the parade. Along with the aircraft of Indian Air Force, one Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and two Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force will participate in the Fly-past.