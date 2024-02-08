English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 07:54 IST

Republic Day 2024 Special: 7 popular Desserts From 7 States

On this day, vibrant and diverse dishes from the nation add a flavor of sweetness to the festivities. India boasts a rich array of

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Orange kheer
Orange kheer | Image:poojaskitchencafe/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Republic Day is approaching. On this day, vibrant and diverse dishes from the nation add a flavour of sweetness to the festivities. India boasts a rich array of desserts that reflect the country's cultural tapestry. From the most loved Gulab Jamun to the west, aromatic Basundi captivates with its condensed milk richness. The delectable Mysore Pak and the coconut-infused Kerala Payasam add regional flair.

This Republic Day becomes an opportunity to indulge in these sweet delights that can be an option as both a culinary celebration to represent India's cultural unity in diversity.

Advertisement

1. Andhra Pradesh, Pootharekulu Kunda

It's a delicious rice dessert that is loved and relished by several people. It has a paper-thin texture and offers many varieties.  This can be stuffed with ingredients such as dry fruits, jaggery, powdered sugar, and even chocolate powder.

Advertisement

 

Image credits: foodloveisforever/Instagram

 

2. Arunachal Pradesh, Khapse 

It is widely made during the Tibetan/Sherpa New Year. These sweet biscuits are deep-fried and served in various sizes and shapes.

Advertisement

 

Image credits: sizzle_n_whistle/Instagram

 

3. Assam, Komolar Kheer

Also known as orange kheer, Komolar Kheer is the most common Assamese dessert. It is made using almonds, milk, orange pulp, and cashews. It may taste quite different but it is interesting in its way.

Advertisement
Image credits:poojaskitchencafe/Iinstagram

 

4. Bihar, Thekua

 Thekua is a popular dessert from Bihar. It is prepared from chashni, flour, ghee, and jaggery. It is often used in Chhath puja as a ritual offering to God.

5. Chhattisgarh, Til ke Ladoo 

Til ke Ladoo is a popular dish from Chhattisgarh and is prepared using roasted sesame seeds. It is then mixed with jaggery and peanuts and later converted into ladoos. It is usually prepared during the Makar Sankranti festival.

6. Goa, Bebinca

It is a traditional yet classic Goan dish that is a layered cake prepared with coconut milk, nutmeg, eggs, and flour.
It is often served with ice cream to enhance the flavor. It is a traditional Indo-Portuguese dessert and traditionally consists of seven layers.

7. Gujarat, Ghari

Ghari is a very popular dish from the state of Gujarat. They are maida puris, which are loaded with nuts and mawa. It can be prepared with various flavors like almonds, elaichi, mawa, and pistachos as well. It is usually prepared during Diwali.

 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 00:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World29 minutes ago

  4. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News29 minutes ago

  5. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement