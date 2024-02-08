English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Republic Day 2024: Women Power Takes Centre Stage During Vande Bharatam Dance Performance

The third edition of the Vande Bharatam in the Republic Day parade showcased a group of 1,500 dancers.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Republic Day 2024: Vande Bharatam Dance Performance At Parade Celebrates Women Power
Republic Day 2024: Vande Bharatam Dance Performance At Parade Celebrates Women Power | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
In a spectacular display of cultural richness and women power, the third edition of the Vande Bharatam in the Republic Day parade showcased a group of 1,500 dancers. The theme was "Cultural expression of women power - accomplishment through resolve". These dancers, under the banner, "Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti", graced the parade with a message of unity in diversity. 

Vande Bharatam performance 

The performance showcased 30 distinctive folk dance styles, including Kuchipudi, Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Satriya, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Manipuri, contemporary classical dance, and Bollywood styles.

Showcasing India's diversity, a total of 120 dancers adorned masks that represented various tribal and folk performing arts. Another 120 dancers performed with traditional umbrellas and artistic objects from Gujarat, Manipur, Kerala and Maharashtra.

The performance included 199 tribal dance artistes, 486 represented folk dance, 399 were skilled in classical dances and 56 showcased the vibrancy of Bollywood.

All women contigent of armed forces

In a first, an all women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services marched on the Kartavya Path on the occasion of 75th Republic Day. The Indian Armed Forces Medical Services played a crucial role during ‘Operation Dost’ launched in February 2023. 

The all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services was headed by Major Srishti Khullar with Captain Amba Samant of Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana of Indian Navy & Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya of Indian Air Force. 

Driven by the motto of ‘Sarve Santu Niramaya’, the Indian Armed Forces Medical Services said that participating in the Republic Day parade is a proof of the regiments’ commitment to duty. 

With inputs from PTI 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

