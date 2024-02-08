Republic Day 2024: Women Power Takes Centre Stage During Vande Bharatam Dance Performance

Advertisement

In a spectacular display of cultural richness and women power, the third edition of the Vande Bharatam in the Republic Day parade showcased a group of 1,500 dancers. The theme was "Cultural expression of women power - accomplishment through resolve". These dancers, under the banner, "Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti", graced the parade with a message of unity in diversity.

Vande Bharatam performance

The performance showcased 30 distinctive folk dance styles, including Kuchipudi, Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Satriya, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Manipuri, contemporary classical dance, and Bollywood styles.

#WATCH | Cultural performances form a part of the #RepublicDay2024 celebrations at the Kartavya path in Delhi.



The Group consists of 1500 dancers giving the message of unity in diversity. The grand performance includes 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states… pic.twitter.com/0ncpA3PfoX — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

Showcasing India's diversity, a total of 120 dancers adorned masks that represented various tribal and folk performing arts. Another 120 dancers performed with traditional umbrellas and artistic objects from Gujarat, Manipur, Kerala and Maharashtra.

The performance included 199 tribal dance artistes, 486 represented folk dance, 399 were skilled in classical dances and 56 showcased the vibrancy of Bollywood.

All women contigent of armed forces

In a first, an all women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services marched on the Kartavya Path on the occasion of 75th Republic Day. The Indian Armed Forces Medical Services played a crucial role during ‘Operation Dost’ launched in February 2023.

The all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services was headed by Major Srishti Khullar with Captain Amba Samant of Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana of Indian Navy & Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya of Indian Air Force.

Driven by the motto of ‘Sarve Santu Niramaya’, the Indian Armed Forces Medical Services said that participating in the Republic Day parade is a proof of the regiments’ commitment to duty.

With inputs from PTI