Updated January 26th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Republic Day 2024: Why Is This Special Day Celebrated On January 26

As India gears up for its upcoming Republic Day, it is important to understand the historical significance of the day.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Republic Day 2024: Why Is This Special Day Celebrated On January 26
Republic Day 2024: Why Is This Special Day Celebrated On January 26 | Image:Unsplash
  • 3 min read
India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 with full enthusiasm. The nation observes a public holiday on this day. However, the highlight of the day remains the grand Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in Delhi. Apart from this, schools and colleges across the country host different events to celebrate the day of pride with their students. 

Although the day is celebrated with great vigor all around the country, the celebrations are a grand spectacle in the capital city of New Delhi. This is where the President hoists the national flag and the Armed forces conduct a parade showcasing their military prowess. Along with this, the President honours the bravery of soldiers and bestows gallantry awards. This includes the Paramvir Chakra, Vir Chakra, and Ashok Chakra.

File photo of India's Republic Day parade | Image: Unsplash

However, before we begin the celebrations of this year, it is very important to understand the significance of the day and why this particular date was chosen as our nation’s Republic day. 

Why January 26 was chosen as India's Republic day

January 26 was chosen as our nation’s Republic day because the Constitution of India came into effect on this date. The document had been prepared three months prior. It was on November 26, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly adopted the document. However, it was decided that the Constitution would come into effect on January 26, 1950. 

This is because this date already had significance in Indian history. On January 26, 1930, the freedom fighters called for Poorna Swaraj. Meaning, this is when they demanded complete independence from British rule. 

File photo of Indian National Flag | Image: Unsplash

Republic Day 2024 parade 

This year India has invited France’s President Emmanuel Macron to grace the Republic Day parade with his presence. 

Here are the time and other details of the parade. 

  • Time of parade: 9:30-10:00 am
  • Parade path: Vijay Chowk to India Gate 
  • Parade distance: 5 km
  • Venue: Kartavya Path, New Delhi 

Indian nationals can take reserved or unreserved seats that are priced at ₹500 or ₹20 respectively. The booking for the same started on January 10 and these will be available until January 25. 

For this year’s parade, there will be two all-women contingents in the parade. The first will be  with a total of 144 personnel, including 60 soldiers from the Army and the rest from the Indian Air Force and Navy. This will also feature Agniveer soldiers. 

The second contingent will be led by women doctors and it will include nurses from the Armed Forces Medical Services. 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

