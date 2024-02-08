English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 07:50 IST

Republic Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages To Celebrate The Day

These wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp messages can be shared with friends, family, and colleagues to spread the spirit of patriotism and celebrate Republic Day.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Republic Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages
Republic Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
Our Republic Day is a momentous occasion that celebrates the birth of the world's largest democracy. As the nation comes together to honour this significant day on 26th January, expressing heartfelt wishes and sending messages to your loved ones can add to the joy and patriotic spirit. Here are wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp messages to share on Republic Day:

Wishes and quotes for Republic Day

1. Wishing you a Happy Republic Day! May the tricolour always fly high, symbolising the unity, diversity, and strength of our great nation.

2. On this auspicious day, let's salute the spirit of freedom and celebrate the pride of being an Indian. Happy Republic Day!

3. May the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity guide our nation towards progress and prosperity. Happy Republic Day to all!

4. Happy Republic Day! May our country always shine with the colours of integrity, diversity, and unity.

5. Today, let's remember the heroes who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Wishing you a Republic Day filled with pride and honour.

6. As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day, let us promise that we will be guided by our constitution to become ideal citizens and respect the law of the land.

WhatsApp messages for Republic Day

1. May the spirit of patriotism fill your heart, and the pride of being an Indian resonate within you. Happy Republic Day!

2. On this Republic Day, let's pledge to uphold the values and ideals that our Constitution stands for. Wishing you a day filled with pride and joy.

3. As we celebrate the 75th Republic Day, let's cherish the gift of freedom and honour those who made it possible. Happy Republic Day!

4. Sending warm wishes on Republic Day! May the tricolour inspire you to contribute to the progress and well-being of our great nation.

5. Happy Republic Day! Let's take a moment to appreciate the diversity that makes our country unique and strong.

6. Happy Republic Day! May we celebrate the day knowing our responsibilities, duties and our rights as citizens of the country.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 08:32 IST

