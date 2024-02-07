Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Rose Day 2024: History, Significance, Importance Of The First Day Of Valentine’s Week

Rose Day provides an opportunity for people to express their love, gratitude, and admiration for their loved ones, friends, and family members.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
History of rose day
History of rose day | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rose Day, celebrated on February 7th, marks the beginning of Valentine's Week, a time dedicated to celebrating love and affection. This special day holds both historical significance and modern cultural relevance, making it a cherished occasion for people around the world.

The history of rose day

The history of this loving day can be traced back to ancient Roman and Greek civilizations, where roses were associated with love, beauty, and romance. In Greek mythology, roses were linked to Aphrodite, the goddess of love, while in Roman mythology, they were associated with Venus, the goddess of love and beauty. Over time, the tradition of giving roses as tokens of affection became deeply ingrained in Western culture, where men would give roses to women they want to woo.

The significance of rose day

In the modern era, Rose Day has gained prominence as part of Valentine's Week, a series of celebrations leading up to Valentine's Day on February 14th. It serves as an opportunity for people to express their love and appreciation for their partners, friends, and family members through the beautiful and affectionate universal language of flowers. Celebrating Rose Day involves exchanging roses with loved ones, whether through physical bouquets or virtual gestures. It's a day to cherish the bonds of affection and strengthen relationships through thoughtful expressions of love and appreciation.

The significance of Rose Day extends beyond romantic love and various types of relationships and emotions come under its loving fold. Different colours of roses convey different sentiments and different relationships.

1. Red roses symbolise passionate love and romance, making them the most popular choice for expressing deep affection to your partner on Rose Day.

2. Pink roses represent admiration, appreciation, and gratitude, making them an ideal choice for expressing admiration for friends, family members, or mentors.

3. Yellow roses signify friendship, joy, and new beginnings, making them a thoughtful gift for friends or loved ones.

4. White roses symbolise purity, innocence, and remembrance, making them a fitting choice for honouring the memory of loved ones or expressing sympathy and condolences.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

