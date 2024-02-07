Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Rose Day 2024: Understanding The Significance Associated With Different Colours Of The Flower

Knowing the significance of different colours of roses on Rose Day adds a layer of meaning to this special occasion.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Significance of different roses
Significance of different roses | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rose Day, celebrated on February 7th, marks the beginning of Valentine's Week, and it's a day when people express their feelings through the language of roses. Each colour of rose carries its own significance, conveying a range of emotions and sentiments. Understanding the meaning behind different colours adds a thoughtful touch to this special day and you can gift particular roses to people in your life who mean something to you.

Red roses

Red roses are the quintessential symbol of love and passion. They convey deep emotions and are the perfect choice for expressing romantic love. Gifting red roses on Rose Day signifies a profound and genuine love for the recipient.

White roses

White roses represent purity, innocence, and a new beginning. They are often associated with feelings of reverence and loyalty. White roses can be given to express pure and sincere emotions, making them suitable for a variety of relationships.

Yellow roses

Friends are forever and everyday is a good day to celebrate friendship bonds. Yellow roses symbolise friendship and joy. They convey feelings of happiness, warmth, and genuine companionship. Giving yellow roses on Rose Day is a delightful way to express appreciation and celebrate a strong bond of friendship.

Pink roses

Pink roses come in various shades, each carrying its own meaning. Light pink roses convey sweetness and admiration, making them ideal for expressing affection. Darker shades of pink symbolise gratitude and appreciation, making them suitable for various relationships, including deep platonic ones.

Orange roses

Orange roses represent enthusiasm and energy. They convey a sense of fascination and convey a message of admiration. Gifting orange roses on Rose Day expresses a desire for a budding romance or admiration for someone special.

Green roses

Green roses represent growth, harmony, and balance. They are often associated with a sense of renewal and fresh beginnings. Gifting green roses can convey hope and a desire for a prosperous future together. It can also mean moving on from turbulent times and hoping for a fresh start.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru: I-T Raids Underway in Private Firms over Tax Evasion

    India News28 minutes ago

  2. Sharad Pawar Mulls 'The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor' As Party Symbol

    India News35 minutes ago

  3. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 35 minutes ago

  4. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment42 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travelan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement