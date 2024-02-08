Advertisement

Sakat Chauth is a popular Hindu festival that holds immense historical and cultural importance. Falling on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha, Sakat Chauth is observed with zeal and devotion, primarily by women seeking the well-being of their families. This year the festival is falling on January 29.

What are the historical roots and symbolism of Sakat Chauth?

The origins of Sakat Chauth trace back to Hindu mythology. It is believed that Lord Ganesha is worshipped on this day to seek protection against obstacles and challenges. Legend has it that on Sakat Chauth, Lord Ganesha vanquished the demon named Sindhu and signified the victory of virtue over evil.

Shubh muhurat of Sakat Chauth: According to Drik Panchang, Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 6:10 AM on January 29 and will end at 8:54 AM on January 30.

What are the observances and rituals of Sakat Chauth?

Devotees rise early on Sakat Chauth to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and observe a day-long fast. The fast, known as 'vrat,' is broken only after the evening puja and the sighting of the moon. Special prayers, hymns, and the recitation of the Sakat Chauth Vrat Katha are integral components of the day.

Women donning traditional attires create beautiful rangolis adorning their homes with vibrant colours. The divine energy is further invoked through the lighting of lamps and incense. Sakat Chauth fosters a sense of community and togetherness where women often come together to perform the rituals collectively.

What is the significance of Sakat Chauth?

While Sakat Chauth carries historical significance, its contemporary observance lies with prayers for prosperity and the well-being of family members. Married women, in particular, fast on this day while seeking the longevity and happiness of their spouses. The rituals and prayers are an expression of devotion, love, and the timeless traditions that connect generations.