Advertisement

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and the anticipation for February 14 is high. However, as one prepares for the big day, the occasions trailing it must not be forgotten. Come February 7 and it marks the beginning of the Valentine's Week. Take a look at the love-filled days that pave the path to Valentine's Day.

What days come before Valentine's Day?

As February unfolds, the air becomes infused with romance, and love blossoms in anticipation of Valentine's Day. The days leading up to this special occasion are marked by unique celebrations, each dedicated to expressing affection in its own charming way.

Rose Day (February 7, 2024)

The week of love kicks off with Rose Day, where the timeless symbol of love takes centre stage. Red roses, known for their deep symbolism, are exchanged as tokens of affection. Whether gifted in bouquets or as single stems, these velvety blossoms convey love, passion, and admiration.

Advertisement

Propose Day (February 8, 2024)

Following Rose Day, Propose Day encourages lovers to take a step further in their journey. This day is all about heartfelt confessions, declarations of love, and popping the question. Whether it's a grand gesture or a simple, sincere proposal, Propose Day sets the stage for romantic commitments.

Chocolate Day (February 9, 2024)

Sweetening the atmosphere, Chocolate Day adds a delicious touch to the pre-Valentine's celebrations. Couples exchange boxes of chocolates, symbolizing the sweetness of their relationship. From decadent truffles to classic favourites, this day is a feast for the taste buds and a delightful way to express love through confectionery.

Advertisement

Teddy Day (February 10, 2024)

Embracing the soft and cuddly side of love, Teddy Day brings adorable plush companions into the spotlight. Gifting teddy bears on this day is a gesture that signifies warmth, comfort, and everlasting love. These fluffy friends become tangible reminders of affection and are cherished by recipients of all ages.

Promise Day (February 11, 2024)

On Promise Day, couples make commitments to each other, pledging loyalty, understanding, and support. These promises may range from small, everyday gestures to profound declarations, solidifying the bond between partners. It's a day for reflecting on the shared journey, envisioning the future together, and a vow to a forever commitment.

Advertisement

Hug Day (February 12, 2024)

Warm embraces take centre stage on Hug Day, providing a physical expression of love and comfort. Couples, friends, and family members exchange hugs as a way to convey warmth, care, and a sense of security. Whether brief or lingering, each hug carries a unique message of connection.

Kiss Day (February 13, 2024)

As the penultimate day in the love-filled week, Kiss Day invites couples to celebrate intimacy through the art of kissing. Whether it's a gentle peck or a passionate kiss, this day encourages couples to express their love in a way that is both tender and romantic.