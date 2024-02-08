Advertisement

Valentine's Week is around the corner and the lovebirds have started preparing for the 7-day love festival. During this week, couple present their partners with gifts and shower love on each other. However, some wait for this week to pop the question to their crush. While Valentine's Day falls on February 14, the celebrations will start a week ahead from February 7.

Here we have brought to you the whole calendar

Day 1: February 7, Rose Day

Day 2: February 8, Propose Day

Day 3: February 9, Chocolate Day

Day 4: February 10, Teddy Day

Day 5: February 11, Promise Day

Day 6: February 12, Hug Day

Day 7: February 13, Kiss Day

Day 8: February 14, Valentine’s Day

Significance of each day

Rose Day: Marking the first day of Valentine's Week, on this day, partners exchange roses and send gifts wrapped in red. Different colours of roses hold a special meaning on this day. Red signifies love, yellow stands for friendship, pink signifies appreciation and admiration, and so on.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Propose Day: As the name suggests, on this day, many single boys or girls confess their feelings to their love interest. However, one should note that before jumping on popping the question and putting everyone in an awkward position, know if he/she feels the same for you.

Chocolate Day: On this day, partners express their love with the sweetness of chocolate. People gift chocolates to their partner, crush or love interest or prepare handmade chocolates for them.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Teddy Day: Gifting cute teddies on this day is a symbol that they care for you and will remind you of them whenever you look at them.

Promise Day: As the name suggests, people on this day promise to love and cherish each other through thick and thin. So it will be great if you prepare a list of the promises and make sure you keep them.

Hug Day: A hug is a comforting gesture. When received from a loved one, it helps to alleviate worries. Physical affection speaks louder than words.

Kiss Day: When two people are in love, they often express their affection by sharing a kiss.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Valentine's Day: Couples celebrate a special occasion by exchanging gifts, going on dates, spending quality time together, and preparing handmade surprises.

