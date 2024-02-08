English
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Valentine’s Day 2024: Why Is 14th February Celebrated As The Day Of Love?

Valentine's Day is a happy and romantic day dedicated to love and connection, that celebrates affection in all its forms.

Representative image of Valentine’s Day
Representative image of Valentine’s Day | Image:Unsplash
Valentine's Day, celebrated annually on February 14th, is a day dedicated to expressing love and affection between intimate companions. The origins of this day are intertwined with both historical and romantic legends, contributing to the diverse ways it is celebrated today. From romantic bonds to companionship, let us look at how the day of love came to be.

Historical roots

The history of Valentine's Day dates back to ancient Rome. One popular legend suggests that the day is named after St. Valentine, a Christian martyr who defied the Roman Emperor Claudius II. It is believed that St. Valentine secretly performed weddings for soldiers who were forbidden to marry. His actions aimed to promote love and commitment, which ultimately led to his execution.

Feast of Lupercalia

Another theory links Valentine's Day to the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia, celebrated in mid-February. This fertility festival involved rituals that included the pairing of men and women through a lottery, fostering connections and, in some cases, leading to marriages.

Cultural evolution

Over the centuries, Valentine's Day evolved into a celebration of romantic love. In the Middle Ages, it became associated with courtly love, where knights expressed admiration and devotion to their beloved. The exchange of handmade cards and tokens of affection gained popularity during the Renaissance.

Commercialisation and modern traditions

The 19th century witnessed the mass production of Valentine's Day cards, giving rise to the commercial aspects of the celebration. Today, it has become a cultural phenomenon with the exchange of cards, flowers, chocolates, and romantic gestures.

Expressions of love

Valentine's Day is just a happy excuse for people to express their love and appreciation for their partners. Couples often exchange heartfelt cards, plan romantic dinners, and give symbolic gifts. It's an opportunity to celebrate the bonds that bring joy and fulfillment to their lives.

Community and friendship

Valentine's Day is not solely reserved for romantic love. In recent years, it has expanded to celebrate all forms of love, including friendships. Many individuals take this occasion to express gratitude and affection to friends and family, embracing a broader sense of love and connection.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 12:05 IST

