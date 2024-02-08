English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Valentine’s Week 2024: Celebrate These 7 Days As You Embrace Love With Your Special One

From rose day to propose day, celebrate Valentine's week with your special one.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Valentine’s Week: Celebrate 7 Days Embracing Love With Your Special One
Valentine’s Week: Celebrate 7 Days Embracing Love With Your Special One | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gear up for a week full of love and romance as it is almost Valentine's Week. From February 7 to 14, each day is celebrated with romantic gestures, making it the most perfect opportunity to shower your special one with all the love. With a range of activities and gestures to choose from, make this week of love a memorable one and have a great time.

Here is a list of all the days that you can celebrate with your loved one.

  • February 7, 2024 - Rose day: Valentine's week kicks off with Rose day. On this day, people exchange roses with their special ones in a bid to express their feelings and show some love. Each colour of the rose carries a different message - red symbolises love, yellow signifies friendship, white symolises purity. 
  • February 8, 2024 - Propose day: After rose day comes propose day, a day for individuals to confess their feelings to their loved ones and significant others. This day is filled with the anticipation of new beginnings and start of new love stories 
  • February 9, 2024 - Chocolate day: On this day, couples exchange chocolates as a gesture to express love and warmth. This day is spent indulging in delicious treats and celebrating the joy of love. 
  • February 10, 2024 - Teddy day: This day is about gifting teddy bears to your loved ones. These fluffy companions serve as a way to show your love and affection. 
  • February 11, 2024 - Promise day: This day is to showcase the value of commitment in a relationship. Couples make promises to each other, showing love and mutual respect. This day is to strengthen the bond between partners. 
  • February 12, 2024 - Hug day: Put material gestures to the side as you embrace the warmth of your relationship. This day asks people to embrace love thorough comforting hugs. 
  • February 13, 2024 - Kiss day: As Valentine's Week approaches its climax, Kiss Day arrives. This day celebrates the intimacy and connection shared through kisses. Couples exchange kisses, further deepening their emotional connection.
  • February 14, 2024 - Valentine’s day: Finally its D-day, after an entire week of celebration. On Valentine's Day, celebrate love in all forms. Go for a date, exchange gifts, spend quality time together and make the most of your time with your loved one. 
Published January 29th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

