Gear up for a week full of love and romance as it is almost Valentine's Week. From February 7 to 14, each day is celebrated with romantic gestures, making it the most perfect opportunity to shower your special one with all the love. With a range of activities and gestures to choose from, make this week of love a memorable one and have a great time.

Here is a list of all the days that you can celebrate with your loved one.

February 7, 2024 - Rose day: Valentine's week kicks off with Rose day . On this day, people exchange roses with their special ones in a bid to express their feelings and show some love. Each colour of the rose carries a different message - red symbolises love, yellow signifies friendship, white symolises purity.

February 8, 2024 - Propose day : After rose day comes propose day, a day for individuals to confess their feelings to their loved ones and significant others. This day is filled with the anticipation of new beginnings and start of new love stories

February 9, 2024 - Chocolate day : On this day, couples exchange chocolates as a gesture to express love and warmth. This day is spent indulging in delicious treats and celebrating the joy of love.

February 10, 2024 - Teddy day : This day is about gifting teddy bears to your loved ones. These fluffy companions serve as a way to show your love and affection.

February 11, 2024 - Promise day: This day is to showcase the value of commitment in a relationship. Couples make promises to each other, showing love and mutual respect. This day is to strengthen the bond between partners.

February 12, 2024 - Hug day: Put material gestures to the side as you embrace the warmth of your relationship. This day asks people to embrace love thorough comforting hugs.

February 13, 2024 - Kiss day: As Valentine's Week approaches its climax, Kiss Day arrives. This day celebrates the intimacy and connection shared through kisses. Couples exchange kisses, further deepening their emotional connection.

February 14, 2024 - Valentine’s day: Finally its D-day, after an entire week of celebration. On Valentine's Day, celebrate love in all forms. Go for a date, exchange gifts, spend quality time together and make the most of your time with your loved one.