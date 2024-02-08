Advertisement

Enjoying quality time with your kids should be a priority when they are growing up as those moments last a lifetime. India boasts several exciting and family-friendly theme parks that cater specifically to kids, offering a mix of thrilling rides, interactive attractions, and entertainment suitable for various age groups. Here are five of the best theme parks in India for kids.

Della Adventure Park, Lonavala

Located in the picturesque hills of Lonavala, the park offers a mix of adventure and fun for kids. The park features a variety of adrenaline-pumping activities such as ziplining, rock climbing, and paintball. Additionally, Della has a dedicated kid's zone with age-appropriate rides and activities, making it an ideal destination for families seeking adventure and excitement.

Theme park in India | Image: Imagicaa

Wonderla, Bengaluru

Wonderla in Bengaluru is one of the largest and most popular amusement parks in India. It boasts a wide range of rides suitable for all age groups, including gentle rides for younger kids and thrilling roller coasters for older ones. The park also features water rides, a wave pool, and a rain disco. Wonderla's commitment to safety and cleanliness makes it a favorite among families.

Imagicaa, Khopoli

Imagicaa, located near Mumbai, is a comprehensive entertainment destination that includes a theme park, water park, and snow park. The theme park offers a variety of rides and attractions for kids, ranging from mild to high thrill. Imagicaa provides a magical experience for children and is a one of its kind park in India with an international feel to it.

KidZania, Delhi NCR

KidZania is an innovative and educational theme park located in Delhi NCR. It offers a unique experience where children can engage in role-playing activities, taking on various professions in a scaled-down replica of a real city. From becoming doctors and firefighters to chefs and journalists, KidZania provides an immersive learning experience for kids, making education enjoyable.

Representative image of adventure park for kids | Image: Unsplash

Snow Kingdom, Mumbai

Snow Kingdom in Mumbai is India's largest and first-ever snow-themed park. It provides a distinct experience for kids by creating a winter wonderland with snowfall, ice sculptures, and various snow-based activities. Children can enjoy snowball fights, tobogganing, and exploring the icy landscape, making it an exciting escape from the regular adventure parks.