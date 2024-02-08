Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

Best Places To Witness The Magical Northern Lights Around The World

From Tromso to Shetland, these are a few best places to chase the magical Northern Lights around the world.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Best Places To Witness The Magical Northern Lights Around The World
Best Places To Witness The Magical Northern Lights Around The World | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are a natural light display that graces the polar regions with enchanting hues of green, pink and purple. This stunning spectacle is caused by the interaction between charged particles from the sun and the Earth's magnetic field. Witnessing the Northern Lights is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. 

The best time to witness the Northern Lights is during the winter months, from late September to early April. Conveniently, this is the time when most of us want to go on fun vacations. Additionally, the equinoxes in March and September are known for increased auroral activity. Locations closer to the magnetic poles, such as Scandinavia, Iceland, Alaska, Canada, and Russia, offer prime viewing opportunities.

File photo of Northern lights | Image: Unsplash

If you are planning a trip to witness the magical Northern Lights, here is a list of few places that offer the best view around the world. 

Tromso, Norway 

Tromso is based in the heart of the aurora zone in the Norwegian Arctic. This place is considered as one of the world’s best places to see the Northern Lights. You can reach here by taking a direct flight from London, which is just 3.5 hours of duration. Tromso offers excellent aurora views from September to April. 

Shetland, Scotland 

Sightings of Northern Lights have become more common across the whole of Scotland and even in the North of England. However, the Shetland Islands still offer the best chance of witnessing this phenomenon. However, the brighter displays happen just a few times a year between October and March. The lack of light and low population makes it even more stunning. 

Ilulissat, Greenland 

This is Greenland’s third largest city and a home to just 5,000 people. Witnessing Northern Lights in Greenland is very easily accessible. This is because of the lack of rain and low levels of wind. Also, Ilulissat is based in the heart of Greenland’s aurora belt which further strengthens your chance. Between the months of September to April is the best time to visit in this region.

File photo of Northern lights | Image: Unsplash

Svalbard, Norway 

Just 650 miles from the North Pole, the islands' dark winter skies provide a perfect setting to witness this phenomenon. 

Reykjavik, Iceland 

Iceland’s capital remains a popular choice for many travelers. Like most places, the best months to see the Aurora Borealis are between September to April. You can also travel to Hofdabrekka, near Vik in southern Iceland, to enjoy the magical lights in tranquill. 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

